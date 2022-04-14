GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins to Present at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 25, 2024 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that GitLab Chief Financial Officer Brian Robins will present at the Barclays 22nd Annual Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, Calif., on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

The fireside chat is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time and will be webcast live at the following link: https://cc.webcasts.com/barc002/121124a_js/?entity=25_G5GOQ5B

A link to the webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of the GitLab website for one year.