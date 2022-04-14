GitLab Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

San Francisco (March 3, 2025) -All-Remote-GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full fiscal year of 2025, ended January 31, 2025.

“This quarter’s results demonstrate the power of GitLab’s innovative DevSecOps platform,” said Bill Staples, GitLab chief executive officer. “AI is fundamentally changing the software development landscape. With the GitLab platform and GitLab Duo, customers can leverage AI that fully takes advantage of the GitLab platform which ensures their software quality, security, privacy, compliance, and governance requirements are met to deliver secure software faster.”

“We reported a very strong fourth quarter for fiscal year 2025 highlighted by 29% year-over-year revenue growth and meaningful operating margin expansion,” said Brian Robins, GitLab chief financial officer. “In particular, we saw significant demand from our enterprise customers who see GitLab as their trusted DevSecOps partner, helping them to deliver on some of their most complex software demands.”

GitLab Names Chief Revenue Officer

GitLab announced that Ian Steward will join the company as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), effective May 3, 2025. Steward joins from Tricentis, where he serves as CRO. He has spent his career driving revenue growth with a strong analytical and operational bias. He brings a wealth of experience working with developers and IT organizations to help them realize value.

Interim CRO, and Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Ashley Kramer will remain in her roles through the end of Q1 FY26, enabling a smooth transition. Ashley has decided to pursue an opportunity outside the company following the CRO transition. We are grateful for her many contributions over the past three years and wish her continued success.

GitLab Appoints New Member to Board of Directors

The company announced the appointment of David Henshall to its board of directors on March 3, 2025. Henshall will also join the board’s Audit Committee. Henshall served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors of Citrix Systems, Inc., from 2017 to 2021. Prior to this role, he served in various other roles at Citrix, including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, during his 18-year tenure at the company. For more information on GitLab’s Board of Directors, please visit https://about.gitlab.com/company/team/board-of-directors/.

For the full press release, visit GitLab's Investor Relations site.