GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, November 12, 2024 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended October 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST.

GitLab Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST

4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST Earnings Call Registration: https://bit.ly/3Ul8cwM

https://bit.ly/3Ul8cwM Replay: A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.