GitLab To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO, November 12, 2024 -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., (NASDAQ: GTLB), the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended October 31, 2024, after U.S. markets close on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Management will host a conference call and webcast on the same day to discuss the company’s financial results at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST.
GitLab Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
GitLab uses its Investor Relations website ir.gitlab.com and its X feed (@gitlab), among other channels, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
GitLab is the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 40 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.
