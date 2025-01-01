Managing compute minutes FAQ

There are a few methods to consider to reduce the number of compute minutes consumed:
Watch this deep dive video on how you can manage your compute minutes usage.
Yes, you can use the REST API on GitLab.com to monitor your compute minutes usage and integrate this into your standard monitoring tools. Here are a few examples for check plugins and Prometheus integrations:
compute minutes per top-level group (or personal namespace) are $10 per 1,000 minutes and it is valid for one year from the date of purchase. compute minutes purchased do not auto-renew. Purchased minutes are only valid for 12 months from the date of purchase or until all minutes are consumed, whichever comes first.
To upgrade to a paid GitLab.com Tier, purchase online or contact GitLab Sales
To address your questions and feedback, we have created a space in the GitLab Community Forum, which is actively monitored by GitLab Team members and Product Managers involved with this change.