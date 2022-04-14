Limited time offer
$19 Premium for our
Small Business customers
GitLab Premium helps teams ship code faster in order to accelerate the growth of your small business.
Learn more about Premium
Qualifying small businesses can get access to GitLab Premium for $19 a month for a year.
Criteria
- New customers
- Up to 75 Employees
- Up to 20 licenses qualify for the $19 price
- Payment via credit card
GitLab Premium includes:
- Code Ownership and Protected Branches
- Merge Requests with Approval Rules
- Team Planning
- Advanced CI/CD
- Enterprise User and Incident Management
- Support
- 50GB storage
- 100GB transfer per month
- 10,000 compute minutes per month
GitLab Promotions Terms & Conditions
$
29
$
19
Contact sales to get started
Get in touch to learn more about Premium for Small Businesses and other GitLab product offerings.
All fields required