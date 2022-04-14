Limited time offer

GitLab Premium helps teams ship code faster in order to accelerate the growth of your small business.

Qualifying small businesses can get access to GitLab Premium for $19 a month for a year.

Criteria

  • New customers
  • Up to 75 Employees
  • Up to 20 licenses qualify for the $19 price
  • Payment via credit card

GitLab Premium includes:

  • Code Ownership and Protected Branches
  • Merge Requests with Approval Rules
  • Team Planning
  • Advanced CI/CD
  • Enterprise User and Incident Management
  • Support
  • 50GB storage
  • 100GB transfer per month
  • 10,000 compute minutes per month
GitLab Promotions Terms & Conditions

