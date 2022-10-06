Why Premium?

GitLab Premium is ideal for scaling organizations and for multi team usage.

Available in both SaaS and self-managed deployment options, GitLab Premium helps to enhance team productivity and collaboration through faster code reviews, advanced CI/CD, enterprise agile planning and release controls. GitLab Premium adds enterprise level features like priority support, live upgrade assistance and a technical account manager (for eligible accounts). It also adds enterprise readiness features like High Availability, Disaster Recovery for self-managed instances.

Please note this is not a comprehensive set of capabilities in GitLab Premium, visit about.gitlab.com/features for the latest. GitLab continuously adds features every month and evaluates features that can be moved to lower tiers to benefit more users.

GitLab Premium helps you

GitLab Premium introduces capabilities that allow enterprises analyze team, project and group trends to uncover patterns and setup consistent standards to improve overall productivity.

How many people are using and maintaining your tool chain?

Approximately, what is your spend per year (in USD) on these capabilities?

We need more information to complete this calculation. Please contact us for assistance.

You could save $error annually by switching to GitLab Ultimate!

GitLab Ultimate is the best choice for your company to achieve organization wide security, compliance, and planning.

GitLab Ultimate includes:
  • Advanced security testing
  • Vulnerability management
  • Compliance pipelines
  • Portfolio management
  • Value stream management
  • 50,000 CI/CD minutes per month
  • Support
  • Free guest users
The results are purely an estimate and subject to change based on various factors that went into the calculation.

You could save $error annually by switching to GitLab Premium!

GitLab Premium is the best choice for your company to enhance team productivity and collaboration.

GitLab Premium includes:
  • Faster code reviews
  • Advanced CI/CD
  • Enterprise agile planning
  • Release controls
  • Self-managed reliability
  • 10,000 CI/CD minutes per month
  • Support
The results are purely an estimate and subject to change based on various factors that went into the calculation.

Premium features

Faster code reviews ensure high code quality across teams through seamless code review workflows.

Faster code reviews

Multiple approvers in code review

To ensure strict code review, you can require a minimum number of users to approve of a merge request before it is able to be merged.

Documentation
Faster code reviews

Code Owners

Assign Code Owners to files to indicate the team members responsible for code in your project. Code owners are assigned automatically as merge request approvers.

Documentation
Faster code reviews

Code Review Analytics

Find bottlenecks in your code review process by understanding how long open merge requests have been in review.

Documentation
Faster code reviews

Code Quality Reports

Full Code Quality reports are available on the pipeline page, showing areas of the codebase that do not meet the organization's preferred style or standards.

Documentation
Faster code reviews

Merged results pipelines

Keep master green. A special pipeline runs on the results of merged code before merging into master to detect changes that may be green on a branch but will fail master when merged.

Documentation
Faster code reviews

Comments in Review Apps

Shorten the feedback cycle and enable stakeholders to provide comments through a form in your review app - which is then automatically added to the related merge request.

Documentation

Advanced CI/CD allows you to build, maintain, deploy, and monitor complex pipelines.

Advanced CI/CD

Operations Dashboard

Visualize the history and current status of pipelines across projects and groups all in a single dashboard that can be customized for each user.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Merge Trains

Reduce pipeline queueing and waiting time with merge trains which allows parallel pipeline execution, with each pipeline building off the merge result of the previous one.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

CI/CD for external repo

Connect your projects hosted on external services (like GitHub or Bitbucket) and leverage the power of GitLab CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy your applications easily.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Multi-project pipeline graphs

Visualize how pipelines across projects are linked together, including cross project dependencies.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Environments Dashboard

Visualize cross-project environments, track change flow from development to production, track pipeline status and diagnose issues from a single dashboard.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

GitOps deployment management

Run GitOps-style deployments tightly integrated into GitLab

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Instance file templates

Define custom LICENSE, .gitignore, Dockerfile and .gitlab-ci.yml templates for your GitLab instance to make consistency easier.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Group file templates

Define custom LICENSE, .gitignore, Dockerfile and .gitlab-ci.yml templates for your GitLab instance to make consistency easier.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Fine-grained access controls for CI/CD based Kubernetes deployments

Restrict GitLab CI/CD deployment jobs using Kubernetes RBAC

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Group Code Coverage Data

Tracking code coverage changes for multiple projects can be a time consuming and low value task for a team lead. GitLab provides a page that aggregates the code coverage data for a group's projects and makes it available for download.

Documentation
Advanced CI/CD

Robust deploy and rollback bundle

Encapsulate knowledge of deploying and rolling back into something more than a script, perhaps similar to a k8s operator. Something that knows how to handle failure. e.g. if you’re deploying 7 services and one fails, you can’t just stop, you probably have to rollback the 6 that succeeded, as well as the 7th that failed. (Now, depending on implementation, it still might be a script that triggers some kind of operator). GitLab can deploy and rollback, but only via scripts with limited error handling.

Documentation

Enterprise agile planning helps you plan and manage your projects, programs, and products with integrated Agile support. Learn more

Enterprise agile planning

Multiple Issue Assignees

Assign more than one person to an issue at a time.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Roadmaps

Visualize multiple epics and milestones across time in a roadmap view.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Board Milestone Lists

Issue board lists that pull in issues in a given milestone

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Single level Epics

Plan and track features and work group level epics that collect issues together. Easily create and assign Issues directly from the Epic itself.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Scoped Labels

Assign scoped labels mutually exclusively when they have the same scope.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Promote Issue to Epic

Promote an issue to epic to continue collaboration at a higher-level work abstraction.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Multiple Group Issue Boards

Multiple Group Issue Boards, similar to Multiple Project Issue Boards

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Dependencies

Explicitly mark issues as blocked and blocking and track their status. Blocked issues are visible in the issue card view for easy identification.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Weights

GitLab lets you manage issues using Agile practices by setting the weight of an issue.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Board Configuration

Associate a board with a milestone, labels, an assignee, and a weight

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Board Assignee Lists

Issue board lists that pull in issues assigned to a given user

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Issue Analytics

See issue analytics at the group level.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Burndown Charts

GitLab provides Burndown Charts as part of Milestones and Iterations. This allows users to better track progress during a sprint or while working on a new version of their software.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Burnup Charts

With Milestone and Iteration Burnup Charts, you can better understand scope change during a sprint or while working on a new version of your software.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

View Jira issues in GitLab

Extends the Jira integration, adding an option to display a list of Jira issues natively inside the GitLab project, allowing developers working primarily in GitLab to remain in flow, without having to reference a second tool for tracking what work needs to get done.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Iteration Cadences

Automate the creation and management of iterations with iteration cadences at the group level, automatically roll issues from the previous iteration to the next, view all the issues for the iteration you’re currently working on within your group or project, and enable all subgroups and projects to stay in sync on the same cadence.

Documentation
Enterprise agile planning

Confidential Epics

Organize a collection of related confidential issues into a confidential epic, allowing you to manage sensitive work more efficiently.

Documentation

Release controls ensure teams ship high quality and secure code.

Release controls

Approval rules for code review

Approval rules ensure that the right people review merge requests by specifying eligible approvers and the minimum number of approvals required for a merge request.

Documentation
Release controls

Required Merge Request Approvals

Guarantee quality and standards of your code by mandating a set number of necessary approvals and predefine a list of specific approvers.

Documentation
Release controls

Push rules

Reject new code and commits that don't comply with company policy.

Documentation
Release controls

Merge Request Dependencies

Coordinate the order in which merge requests are merged within the same project and/or across different projects.

Documentation
Release controls

Restrict push and merge access

Extend the base functionality of protected branches and choose which users can push or merge to a protected branch.

Documentation
Release controls

Protected Environments

Specify which person, group, or account is allowed to deploy to a given environment, allowing further protection and safety of sensitive environments.

Documentation
Release controls

Lock project membership to group

Group owners can prevent new members from being added to projects within a group.

Documentation
Release controls

Geolocation-aware DNS

Users using Geolocation-aware DNS can be transparently directed to the closest server available and access repository data faster.

Documentation

Self-managed reliability ensures disaster recovery, high availability and load balancing of your self-managed deployment.

Self-managed reliability

Disaster Recovery

Fail over in minutes to another data-center.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Log forwarding

Forward your logs to a central system.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Maintenance mode

Maintenance mode allows systems administrators to perform maintenance operations, such as preparing for a scheduled failover, with minimal disruption to end users.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Distributed cloning with GitLab Geo

Built for distributed teams, GitLab Geo helps to reduce time to clone and fetch large repos with GitLab Geo - thereby speeding up the user experience for all users regardless of location.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Fault-tolerant Git storage with Gitaly

Configure replicated Git storage with automatic failover, strong consistency, and read distribution for improved fault tolerance and performance.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Support for Scaled Architectures

Scale GitLab services across multiple nodes to manage demand and provide redundancy. Determine the optimal architecture for your needs using reference architectures.

Documentation
Self-managed reliability

Container Registry geographic replication

Supports distributed teams by running multiple registry instances across several regions and syncing between data centers.

Documentation

Other Premium features

Premium Features

CI/CD for GitHub

Connect your projects hosted on GitHub and leverage the power of GitLab CI/CD pipelines to build, test, and deploy your applications easily.

Documentation
Premium Features

Advanced Search

Provides faster, more advanced search across your entire GitLab instance.

Documentation
Premium Features

Repository mirroring

Mirror a repository to and from external sources. You can select which repository serves as the source, and modify which parts of the repository are copied. Branches, tags, and commits can be mirrored.

Documentation
Premium Features

Priority Support

Get the support you need. Our team of highly-skilled support engineers are available to help with all of your support needs.

Documentation
Premium Features

Code Search

Provides code search across all repositories in the entire GitLab instance.

Documentation
Premium Features

Next business day Support

Receive support within a single business day.

Documentation
Premium Features

Group-level Wiki

A top-level Wiki for your group

Documentation
Premium Features

Block secret file push

Block important or secret files from being accidentally pushed to a live repository with push rules.

Documentation
Premium Features

Reorder Issues in Epic Tree

Reorder issues in an epic to indicate priority or intended order of implementation.

Documentation
Premium Features

Built-in and custom project templates

When creating a new project, you can choose to kickstart your project from a predefined template that already has some working example code and CI preconfigured. In addition, you can define a custom project templates by assigning a group. Child projects of this group are available as templates when creating a new project.

Documentation
Premium Features

Verified Committer

Verify that a push only contains commits by the same user performing the push.

Documentation
Premium Features

Total Issue Weight per Issue Board List

View the total weight of issues in an issue board list, at the top of the list.

Documentation
Premium Features

Multi project pipeline visualization

When you configure GitLab CI/CD for your project, you can visualize the stages of your jobs on a pipeline graph.

Documentation
Premium Features

Cross-project jobs with artifact dependencies

Specify a job in your current project depends on the latest artifact produced by a job in another pipeline to easily set up cross-project pipelines that have artifact dependencies on each other.

Documentation
Premium Features

Run pipelines in the parent project for MRs from forks

A member of the parent project with appropriate permissions can run pipelines from a forked MR using the parent project's pipeline configuration and runners. This adds another layer of security to verify that there's no malicious activity in the forked MR that could affect the parent project.

Documentation
Premium Features

Epic Fixed Dates

Use fixed dates to do top-down planning of epics.

Documentation
Premium Features

Track Description Changes

View the full history of description updates in issues, merge requests, and epics.

Documentation
Premium Features

Restrict access by IP address

Restrict access at the group level to incoming traffic adhering to an IP address subnet, keeping your code secure.

Documentation
Premium Features

On-call Schedule Management

Create schedules for responders to rotate on-call responsibilities.

Documentation
Premium Features

Browser Performance Testing

Easily detect performance regressions for web apps and pages prior to merging into master. Browser Performance Testing is included in Auto DevOps, providing automatic performance analytics of the root page with zero configuration.

Documentation
Premium Features

Epic Dynamic Dates

Use dynamic dates to do bottom-up planning and tracking of epics, taking into account the start and due dates its issues's milestones.

Documentation
Premium Features

Environment type

When defining an environment in .gitlab-ci.yml, in addition to the environment name, you can define the environment type, which can be one of: production, staging, testing, development, or other.

Documentation
Premium Features

Load Performance Testing

Easily detect performance regressions for APIs prior to merging into master.

Documentation
Premium Features

Fault-tolerant PostgreSQL

Easily set up a PostgreSQL database cluster with automated failover

Documentation
Premium Features

Group Level Value Stream Analytics

GitLab provides a group dashboard that lets teams measure the time it takes to go from planning to monitoring. GitLab can provide this data because it has all the tools built-in: from the idea, to the CI, to code review, to deploy to production.

Documentation
Premium Features

Service Level Agreement countdown timer

Track time for active incidents to ensure you meet your customer SLAs.

Documentation
Premium Features

Pre-written deploy target mechanisms

GitLab Auto DevOps knows how to deploy to Kubernetes. Other vendors have built-in mechanisms to deploy to AWS VMs, Fargate, etc.

Documentation
Premium Features

Escalate manually created Incidents

Escalate and page responders to manually created Incidents

Documentation
Premium Features

Group webhooks

Add webhooks by default to all projects in a group so you can ensure they are present everywhere.

Documentation
Premium Features

Password complexity policy

Administrators can define a password complexity policy for their GitLab instance

Documentation
Premium Features

Group-level permissions for Protected Environments

Enable large organizations to enforce separation of duties between developers and operators by setting up the appropriate configuration of the different roles. Once appropriately configured, developers are able to manage and deploy to lower-tier environments, such as development environments associated with the projects. However, developers are not allowed to deploy to higher-tier environments, such as the production environment. Operators, on the contrary, can deploy to production environments.

Documentation
Premium Features

Escalation Policies

Automatically escalate and page on-call responders to safeguard against missed alerts.

Documentation
Premium Features

Load balancer management for Blue/Green deployment

Blue/green deployment requires switching traffic from one set of servers to another. With GitLab today, you can manage of your load balancer via scripts, but it's not built in as a first-class citizen.

Documentation
Premium Features

Smart card support

Authenticate into GitLab using a smart card with a compliant X.509 certificate.

Documentation
Premium Features

Associate Feature Flags with the issue(s) that is related to them

You can create a link from the issue that introduced the Feature Flag to the Feature Flag itself. That relationship is visible in the Feature Flag details. Feature Flags also support Markdown and can be referenced from any issue.

Documentation
Premium Features

SAML SSO for Groups

Connect a group in GitLab to a SAML identity provider to manage authentication.

Documentation
Premium Features

Live upgrade assistance

Schedule an upgrade time with GitLab. We’ll join a live screen share to help you through the process to ensure there aren't any surprises.

Documentation
Premium Features

LDAP group sync filters

GitLab Premium gives more flexibility to synchronize with LDAP based on filters, meaning you can leverage LDAP attributes to map GitLab permissions.

Documentation
Premium Features

Limit project size at a global, group, and project level

Ensure that disk space usage is under control.

Documentation
Premium Features

Kerberos user authentication

Authenticate users with Kerberos.

Documentation
Premium Features

Create and remove admins based on an LDAP group

Use LDAP groups to create or remove admins from your GitLab instance.

Documentation
Premium Features

Multiple LDAP / AD server support

Link multiple LDAP servers to GitLab for authentication and authorization

Documentation
Premium Features

24/7 uptime support

GitLab responds within 30 minutes when production is unavailable.

Documentation
Premium Features

Variable replication factor

Allow configuration of a per-repository replication factor for repositories stored in the Gitaly Cluster.

Documentation
