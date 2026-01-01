GitLab Legal

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Sub-processors of GitLab

When acting as a processor for Customer, Gitlab may engage the following entities to carry out specific processing activities, including those processing activities necessary to deliver the Services under the GitLab subscription.

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GitLab Affiliates

Affiliate Entity Location Service Provided GitLab BV Netherlands Support Services GitLab IT BV Netherlands Support Services GitLab UK Ltd United Kingdom Support Services GitLab Ireland Ltd Ireland Support Services GitLab GmbH Germany Support Services GitLab France SAS France Support Services GitLab Pty Ltd Australia Support Services GitLab Canada Corp. Canada Support Services GitLab GK Japan Support Services GitLab South Korea South Korea Support Services GitLab Singapore Holding PTE Ltd Singapore Support Services GitLab Singapore PTE Ltd Singapore Support Services GitLab Iberia, S.L. Spain Support Services GitLab India Pvt Ltd India Support Services

Third Party Sub-processors

Third Party Entity Location Service Provided GitLab Product Google LLC United States Cloud Hosting, Customer Support, and AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Amazon Web Services Inc. United States*

*For GitLab Dedicated Customers the hosting location is your choice from our available AWS regions Cloud Hosting and AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Zendesk Inc. United States Support Services Portal GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Elasticsearch Inc. United States Search Functionality and Application Logging and Debugging GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Cloudflare Inc. United States and European Union Content Delivery Network GitLab.com Mailgun Technologies, Inc. United States and European Union Transactional Email APIs GitLab.com Anthropic, PBC United States AI-Powered Product Features and Customer Support GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed ClickHouse, Inc. United States Database Hosting GitLab.com and Dedicated Unbabel Inc. United States and Portugal Customer Support Translations GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed IntouchCX Disrupt Inc. India Outsourced Customer Support Business Processes GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Fireworks.ai, Inc. United States and European Union AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Snowflake Inc. United States Data Warehouse and Analytics Services for Customer Support Ticketing GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Fivetran, Inc. United States ELT Pipeline for Customer Support Ticketing GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed OpenAI, LLC United States AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Glean Technologies, Inc. United States AI-Powered Knowledge Base for Support Services GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed HiddenLayer, Inc. United States Prompt Injection Security for AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed Decagon AI, Inc. United States First-Line Customer Support Agent GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed

Professional Services Sub-processors

These Sub-processors only apply in the event Customer has entered into a Professional Services Agreement with GitLab.

Third Party Entity Region Service Provided Sirius Federal United States Professional Services CPrime United States Professional Services Adfinis European Economic Area, North Africa, Middle East, and Australia Professional Services Adaptavist United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia Professional Services ReleaseTEAM United States and Canada Professional Services Eficode United States, United Kingdom, and European Economic Area Professional Services Ascend Integrated Technology Solutions, Inc. United States and Canada Professional Services Black Diamond Development, LLC United States Professional Services demicon GmbH Germany, Austria, and Switzerland Professional Services ZYYX Inc. Japan Professional Services Cloud Ace, Inc. Japan Professional Services Successive Technologies United States, Canada, Middle East, and Japan Professional Services Sfeir S.A. France, Belgium, and Luxembourg Professional Services Corewire GmbH Germany Professional Services OTTRA Ltd United Kingdom and European Economic Area Professional Services Datamato Technologies Private Limited India and Dubai Professional Services X-RD Pty Ltd Australia Professional Services VivaOps LLC North America Professional Services cc cloud GmbH Germany Professional Services JSaunders Solutions, LLC d/b/a NextLink Labs United States and Canada Professional Services ThunderSnow Industries Corporation United States Professional Services Trend Solutions Co., Ltd. Japan Professional Services Norwin Technologies LLC United States, European Economic Area, Asia Pacific, India, and Mexico Professional Services DF Tech FZ-LLC United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Professional Services DevOps Enabler & Co. India Professional Services SPK and Associates, LLC United States Professional Services CyberChange Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Professional Services N22 Technologies LLC Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Professional Services Par-Tec S.p.A European Economic Area Professional Services GitSimple, LLC United States Professional Services

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