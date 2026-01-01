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GitLab Legal

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Sub-processors of GitLab

When acting as a processor for Customer, Gitlab may engage the following entities to carry out specific processing activities, including those processing activities necessary to deliver the Services under the GitLab subscription.

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GitLab Affiliates

Affiliate Entity Location Service Provided
GitLab BV Netherlands Support Services
GitLab IT BV Netherlands Support Services
GitLab UK Ltd United Kingdom Support Services
GitLab Ireland Ltd Ireland Support Services
GitLab GmbH Germany Support Services
GitLab France SAS France Support Services
GitLab Pty Ltd Australia Support Services
GitLab Canada Corp. Canada Support Services
GitLab GK Japan Support Services
GitLab South Korea South Korea Support Services
GitLab Singapore Holding PTE Ltd Singapore Support Services
GitLab Singapore PTE Ltd Singapore Support Services
GitLab Iberia, S.L. Spain Support Services
GitLab India Pvt Ltd India Support Services

Third Party Sub-processors

Third Party Entity Location Service Provided GitLab Product
Google LLC United States Cloud Hosting, Customer Support, and AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Amazon Web Services Inc. United States*
*For GitLab Dedicated Customers the hosting location is your choice from our available AWS regions		 Cloud Hosting and AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Zendesk Inc. United States Support Services Portal GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Elasticsearch Inc. United States Search Functionality and Application Logging and Debugging GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Cloudflare Inc. United States and European Union Content Delivery Network GitLab.com
Mailgun Technologies, Inc. United States and European Union Transactional Email APIs GitLab.com
Anthropic, PBC United States AI-Powered Product Features and Customer Support GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
ClickHouse, Inc. United States Database Hosting GitLab.com and Dedicated
Unbabel Inc. United States and Portugal Customer Support Translations GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
IntouchCX Disrupt Inc. India Outsourced Customer Support Business Processes GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Fireworks.ai, Inc. United States and European Union AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Snowflake Inc. United States Data Warehouse and Analytics Services for Customer Support Ticketing GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Fivetran, Inc. United States ELT Pipeline for Customer Support Ticketing GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
OpenAI, LLC United States AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Glean Technologies, Inc. United States AI-Powered Knowledge Base for Support Services GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
HiddenLayer, Inc. United States Prompt Injection Security for AI-Powered Product Features GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
Decagon AI, Inc. United States First-Line Customer Support Agent GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed

Professional Services Sub-processors

These Sub-processors only apply in the event Customer has entered into a Professional Services Agreement with GitLab.

Third Party Entity Region Service Provided
Sirius Federal United States Professional Services
CPrime United States Professional Services
Adfinis European Economic Area, North Africa, Middle East, and Australia Professional Services
Adaptavist United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia Professional Services
ReleaseTEAM United States and Canada Professional Services
Eficode United States, United Kingdom, and European Economic Area Professional Services
Ascend Integrated Technology Solutions, Inc. United States and Canada Professional Services
Black Diamond Development, LLC United States Professional Services
demicon GmbH Germany, Austria, and Switzerland Professional Services
ZYYX Inc. Japan Professional Services
Cloud Ace, Inc. Japan Professional Services
Successive Technologies United States, Canada, Middle East, and Japan Professional Services
Sfeir S.A. France, Belgium, and Luxembourg Professional Services
Corewire GmbH Germany Professional Services
OTTRA Ltd United Kingdom and European Economic Area Professional Services
Datamato Technologies Private Limited India and Dubai Professional Services
X-RD Pty Ltd Australia Professional Services
VivaOps LLC North America Professional Services
cc cloud GmbH Germany Professional Services
JSaunders Solutions, LLC d/b/a NextLink Labs United States and Canada Professional Services
ThunderSnow Industries Corporation United States Professional Services
Trend Solutions Co., Ltd. Japan Professional Services
Norwin Technologies LLC United States, European Economic Area, Asia Pacific, India, and Mexico Professional Services
DF Tech FZ-LLC United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia Professional Services
DevOps Enabler & Co. India Professional Services
SPK and Associates, LLC United States Professional Services
CyberChange Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Professional Services
N22 Technologies LLC Middle East, Turkey, and Africa Professional Services
Par-Tec S.p.A European Economic Area Professional Services
GitSimple, LLC United States Professional Services

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