GitLab Legal

To search repositories and projects, login to gitlab.com.
When acting as a processor for Customer, Gitlab may engage the following entities to carry out specific processing activities, including those processing activities necessary to deliver the Services under the GitLab subscription.
Sign Up to be notified of a change to the list.
|Affiliate Entity
|Location
|Service Provided
|GitLab BV
|Netherlands
|Support Services
|GitLab IT BV
|Netherlands
|Support Services
|GitLab UK Ltd
|United Kingdom
|Support Services
|GitLab Ireland Ltd
|Ireland
|Support Services
|GitLab GmbH
|Germany
|Support Services
|GitLab France SAS
|France
|Support Services
|GitLab Pty Ltd
|Australia
|Support Services
|GitLab Canada Corp.
|Canada
|Support Services
|GitLab GK
|Japan
|Support Services
|GitLab South Korea
|South Korea
|Support Services
|GitLab Singapore Holding PTE Ltd
|Singapore
|Support Services
|GitLab Singapore PTE Ltd
|Singapore
|Support Services
|GitLab Iberia, S.L.
|Spain
|Support Services
|GitLab India Pvt Ltd
|India
|Support Services
|Third Party Entity
|Location
|Service Provided
|GitLab Product
|Google LLC
|United States
|Cloud Hosting, Customer Support, and AI-Powered Product Features
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Amazon Web Services Inc.
|United States*
*For GitLab Dedicated Customers the hosting location is your choice from our available AWS regions
|Cloud Hosting and AI-Powered Product Features
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Zendesk Inc.
|United States
|Support Services Portal
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Elasticsearch Inc.
|United States
|Search Functionality and Application Logging and Debugging
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Cloudflare Inc.
|United States and European Union
|Content Delivery Network
|GitLab.com
|Mailgun Technologies, Inc.
|United States and European Union
|Transactional Email APIs
|GitLab.com
|Anthropic, PBC
|United States
|AI-Powered Product Features and Customer Support
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|ClickHouse, Inc.
|United States
|Database Hosting
|GitLab.com and Dedicated
|Unbabel Inc.
|United States and Portugal
|Customer Support Translations
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|IntouchCX Disrupt Inc.
|India
|Outsourced Customer Support Business Processes
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Fireworks.ai, Inc.
|United States and European Union
|AI-Powered Product Features
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Snowflake Inc.
|United States
|Data Warehouse and Analytics Services for Customer Support Ticketing
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Fivetran, Inc.
|United States
|ELT Pipeline for Customer Support Ticketing
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|OpenAI, LLC
|United States
|AI-Powered Product Features
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Glean Technologies, Inc.
|United States
|AI-Powered Knowledge Base for Support Services
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|HiddenLayer, Inc.
|United States
|Prompt Injection Security for AI-Powered Product Features
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
|Decagon AI, Inc.
|United States
|First-Line Customer Support Agent
|GitLab.com, Dedicated, and Self-Managed
These Sub-processors only apply in the event Customer has entered into a Professional Services Agreement with GitLab.
|Third Party Entity
|Region
|Service Provided
|Sirius Federal
|United States
|Professional Services
|CPrime
|United States
|Professional Services
|Adfinis
|European Economic Area, North Africa, Middle East, and Australia
|Professional Services
|Adaptavist
|United States, European Economic Area, Canada, Malaysia, and Australia
|Professional Services
|ReleaseTEAM
|United States and Canada
|Professional Services
|Eficode
|United States, United Kingdom, and European Economic Area
|Professional Services
|Ascend Integrated Technology Solutions, Inc.
|United States and Canada
|Professional Services
|Black Diamond Development, LLC
|United States
|Professional Services
|demicon GmbH
|Germany, Austria, and Switzerland
|Professional Services
|ZYYX Inc.
|Japan
|Professional Services
|Cloud Ace, Inc.
|Japan
|Professional Services
|Successive Technologies
|United States, Canada, Middle East, and Japan
|Professional Services
|Sfeir S.A.
|France, Belgium, and Luxembourg
|Professional Services
|Corewire GmbH
|Germany
|Professional Services
|OTTRA Ltd
|United Kingdom and European Economic Area
|Professional Services
|Datamato Technologies Private Limited
|India and Dubai
|Professional Services
|X-RD Pty Ltd
|Australia
|Professional Services
|VivaOps LLC
|North America
|Professional Services
|cc cloud GmbH
|Germany
|Professional Services
|JSaunders Solutions, LLC d/b/a NextLink Labs
|United States and Canada
|Professional Services
|ThunderSnow Industries Corporation
|United States
|Professional Services
|Trend Solutions Co., Ltd.
|Japan
|Professional Services
|Norwin Technologies LLC
|United States, European Economic Area, Asia Pacific, India, and Mexico
|Professional Services
|DF Tech FZ-LLC
|United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia
|Professional Services
|DevOps Enabler & Co.
|India
|Professional Services
|SPK and Associates, LLC
|United States
|Professional Services
|CyberChange
|Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
|Professional Services
|N22 Technologies LLC
|Middle East, Turkey, and Africa
|Professional Services
|Par-Tec S.p.A
|European Economic Area
|Professional Services
|GitSimple, LLC
|United States
|Professional Services
Complete this form to be notified of changes to our sub-processors.
Thank you for signing up to receive updates to our subprocessor list.