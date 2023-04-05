Quais são as melhores práticas para colaboração em equipes de software?

Open and effective communication with team members and senior leaders has a profound impact on breaking down information silos between developers and operations teams. Collaborative software development is founded on trust and transparency. Team members of all backgrounds and experience levels should be empowered to actively contribute to proposals, offer thoughts on workflows, and provide feedback on projects. Diversity of thought makes for stronger solutions, because when team members from different backgrounds contribute their ideas and insights, an organization benefits from a more well-rounded perspective.

To build a culture of open communication and improve everyone's communication skills, teams can use these techniques:

Asynchronous communication: Communicating asynchronously helps team members contribute to conversations across time zones and come back to discussions when they've had time to reflect and consider options. It's helpful even if your team members are working in an office together, but it's especially important for hybrid teams and remote teams. Asynchronous communication also helps team members prioritize their workloads and manage their time in a way that works best for them and their personal workflow. Asynchronous communication is a pillar of open communication, because team members won't be pulled away from feature development to attend a synchronous meeting or miss out on an important conversation if they have a conflict.

Challenge assumptions: One of the biggest threats to collaborative software development is groupthink where team members conform to a consensus, which limits their creativity and individuality. Team members who are supported in having difficult conversations, questioning decisions, and offering different perspectives are likely to surface problems earlier in the lifecycle, which provides an opportunity for course correction. Asking questions also helps team members learn from more experienced contributors and expand their knowledge base. Challenging assumptions is an effective way to ensure that every option is considered before committing to a solution. Team members can work together to investigate ideas and determine that a proposal is the most appropriate path forward.

Retrospectives: Sharing frustrations with team members can be an uncomfortable experience, so having a dedicated time to focus on challenges is a simple way to commit to open communication. After a project or release, it's important to hold a retrospective to discuss what went well, what went wrong, and what can be improved. The goal of retrospectives is to understand how to improve delivery and quickly address problems. Retrospectives are an important component in open communication, because team members can share their thoughts in a safe environment designed to solicit feedback and discussion. Team members should be encouraged to use emotional language (e.g. “I was frustrated when…,” “I am happy that…”) to convey intensity and surface issues early to prevent festering aggravations. Each retrospective should have a clear agenda to set expectations for conversations and to end the retrospective with a clear action plan.