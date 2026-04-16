What's new in GitLab 18.11

Data Analyst Agent is now GA
Ask natural-language questions and visualize data in Agentic Chat reducing dashboard creation needs.
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Autonomous remediation driven by the need to reduce risk in software development, two new foundational agents for CI and analytics, budget guardrails and usage caps for GitLab Credits, and more.
Analyze vulnerabilities, generate fixes, and create review-ready MRs, reducing bottlenecks.Read the blog
AI is writing code faster than any security team can review it. What used to be a manageable backlog of static application security testing (SAST) vulnerabilities is now an overwhelming list that has become difficult to parse. Within GitLab, when a SAST scan completes, findings go through false positive detection first. And with this new agentic flow, confirmed true positives flow into the resolution pipeline where the platform analyzes the vulnerability in context, generates a fix, and validates it through automated testing. This flow:
Can help resolve vulnerabilities before they reach production, reducing the estimated 11 hours per month developers spend on post-release remediation.
Reduces context-switching by producing ready-to-review merge requests with confidence scores, so developers remediate without leaving their workflow.
Chains false positive detection with automated resolution so only confirmed true positives receive generated fixes, reducing noise in the remediation pipeline.
Data Analyst Agent (GA)
AI
Analyze
With general availability, the Data Analyst Agent covers merge requests, issues, projects, pipelines, and jobs, querying data already in GitLab via natural language, without requiring GLQL knowledge or a dashboard request. This agent:
Surfaces merge request (MR) cycle time, pipeline success rates, deployment frequency, contribution patterns, and project health metrics through conversational queries in Agentic Chat.
Turns answers into a reusable GLQL query you can paste into wikis, issues, or MR descriptions, with direct export to dashboards on the roadmap.
Runs inside GitLab with always-current context, so there are no third-party analytics tools to maintain or data synchronization pipelines to keep running.
Ask natural-language questions and visualize data in Agentic Chat reducing dashboard creation needs.
Organizations scaling their use of agentic AI across the software lifecycle need cost predictability as they expand adoption. Spending caps for GitLab Credits put technology leaders in direct control. These budget guardrails:
Set a hard monthly ceiling for on-demand GitLab Credits consumption at the subscription level, with automatic enforcement that pauses Duo Agent Platform access when the cap is reached, resetting each billing period.
Reduce the risk of any single user consuming a disproportionate share with per-user credit limits.
Provide cap status visibility in the GitLab Credits dashboard, plus email notifications to billing account managers when subscription-level caps are reached.
Give billing account managers and namespace owners direct control over consumption, allocation, and enforcement through the Customers Portal and GraphQL API.
CI Expert Agent (Beta)
AI
Verify
AI has made writing code faster, but getting that code into a running pipeline is still something most teams do days or weeks later, if at all. The CI Expert Agent inspects your repository, detects your language and framework, and proposes a working build and test pipeline with plain-language explanations for every decision. This agent:
Generates valid, runnable build and test configurations tailored to your actual repository structure, with no YAML written by hand.
Gets developers from zero to a running pipeline in minutes through a guided first-pipeline flow in Agentic Chat, even if they have never configured CI before.
Uses native GitLab CI semantics with no configuration translation required.
See how the CI Expert Agent inspects your repository, detects your language and framework, and proposes a working build and test pipeline.
Anthropic's latest model is now available in GitLab Duo Agent Platform via model selection in Agentic Chat and across agent-powered workflows. For teams running agents across the full software delivery lifecycle, Opus 4.7 brings meaningful improvements to complex, multi-step work that requires sustained reasoning and precise instruction following. This model:
Shows improved performance over both Sonnet 4.6 and Opus 4.6 in GitLab's internal evaluations.
Interprets instructions more precisely than prior models, so agents handling multi-step remediation sequences or conditional tasks complete each step as specified, giving teams more predictable, auditable outcomes.
Maintains long-horizon consistency for pipeline failure investigation, log analysis, and fix proposals, resolving issues coherently without losing context mid-run.
GitLab Duo Agent Platform now supports Mistral AI as an LLM platform for self-hosted model deployments, joining AWS Bedrock, Google Vertex AI, Azure OpenAI, Anthropic, and OpenAI as supported platforms. GitLab Self-Managed customers can configure Mistral AI models through the AI Gateway for use with agents and flows. This deployment option:
Expands model choice for organizations with existing Mistral AI investments, multilingual support needs, or regulatory requirements for specific model providers.
Maintains the same governed control plane for all connected models, whether GitLab-managed or self-hosted.
Gives regulated organizations running self-managed instances more flexibility to use approved models without routing data through external vendors.
Autonomous remediation only works if the signal driving it is trustworthy. When severity scores do not reflect real exploitability, developers stop trusting the signal and start ignoring it. This capability will reduce triage work and ensure that developers focus on the findings that matter most to their business. These capabilities:
Assign CVSS 4.0 scores to vulnerabilities for more granular risk assessment aligned with the latest industry standard, viewable on the vulnerability details page and queryable through the API.
Define vulnerability management policies that automatically adjust severity based on CVE ID, CWE ID, file path, and directory to align the backlog with actual business risk.
Configure merge request approval policies using Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) status and Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) score thresholds to block or require approval when findings carry real-world exploitability data.
Surface the most common CWEs across projects in the new Top CWE dashboard chart, helping teams identify vulnerability patterns and address systemic risk at the root-cause level.
Limit each personal access token (PAT) to specific resources and actions, reducing the potential damage of a leaked or compromised token. Fine-grained PATs are available across all tiers, including Free. This capability:
Limits security exposure: a compromised token can only reach the specific project or group it was scoped to, not your entire GitLab footprint.
Covers the majority of the GitLab REST API in this beta, with full REST API coverage, GraphQL enforcement, and administrator policy controls planned for GA.
Requires no migration; existing PATs continue to work and you adopt fine-grained tokens at your own pace.
Service accounts are now available on GitLab.com across all tiers, including Free (up to 100 per top-level group). Teams can also create service accounts directly in subgroups and projects with scoped access. This change:
Lowers the barrier for teams using service accounts in pipelines and third-party integrations where credentials must stay stable regardless of team changes.
Supports project-level service accounts limited to their own project for tighter access control in organizations that need namespace-level isolation.
Self-managed instances can now use ClickHouse as a production-ready analytics backend, powering dashboards and API endpoints that require high-performance data querying at scale. This integration:
Handles analytics queries that are too large or slow for PostgreSQL, with sub-second response times on dashboards covering millions of CI jobs, pipelines, or vulnerability records.
Offers bring-your-own-cluster or ClickHouse Cloud setup options with updated configuration guidance for both paths.
GitLab is now available as a plugin on the Cursor marketplace, connecting Cursor to your GitLab instance via the GitLab MCP server. Developers using Cursor as their primary IDE no longer need to switch between their editor and GitLab to access AI capabilities, view issues, review merge requests, or trigger automations. This Cursor-managed integration:
Connects Cursor users to GitLab issues, merge requests, pipelines, and code search through the GitLab MCP server with OAuth authentication for GitLab.com.
Surfaces GitLab Duo Agent Platform capabilities directly within Cursor, including agents, flows, issue and MR management, pipeline management, and CI/CD authoring assistance.