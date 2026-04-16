What's new in GitLab 18.11

AI is writing code faster than any security team can review it. What used to be a manageable backlog of static application security testing (SAST) vulnerabilities is now an overwhelming list that has become difficult to parse. Within GitLab, when a SAST scan completes, findings go through false positive detection first. And with this new agentic flow, confirmed true positives flow into the resolution pipeline where the platform analyzes the vulnerability in context, generates a fix, and validates it through automated testing. This flow: