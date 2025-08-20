What's new in GitLab 18.3

Watch the integrations demo
See how GitLab 18.4 integrates any AI agent into your workflow. No more tool switching—mention @Claude in merge requests.
Stay updated with our latest features and improvements.
Embedded views for real-time work status visibility, new flows, enhanced compliance violations reporting, enterprise governance, and more.
With GitLab 18.3, we're advancing human-AI collaboration with Flows, governance, and integrations.Read CEO's blog
Expanded integrations and interoperability
Manage
Code
AI
Deploy
Operate
Enable first- and third-party agents within development workflows, giving developers the ability to choose the right AI tools within GitLab's governance and context:
MCP server provides standardized, secure AI integration with GitLab projects and APIs.
CLI agent support allows @mention Claude Code, Codex, Amazon Q, Google Gemini, or opencode in issues/MRs to generate code or comments.
Agentic Chat for Visual Studio + GitLab UI provides access to Duo agents natively where you work to reduce context-switching.
Expanded AI model support (Self-Hosted) allows running GPT (20B/120B), Claude 4, and more through vLLM, Azure, or AWS Bedrock.
See how GitLab 18.4 integrates any AI agent into your workflow. No more tool switching—mention @Claude in merge requests.
Automated development Flows
AI
Plan
Code
Deploy
Eliminate repetitive tasks with multi-agent workflows that take ideas from concept to code in minutes, freeing developers to focus on higher-value work:
Issue to MR Flow automatically converts issues into merge requests with implementation plans and production-ready code.
Convert CI File Flow migrates Jenkins CI/CD configurations into GitLab CI pipelines without manual rewriting.
See AI turn a simple issue into production-ready code with implementation plans. No more manual coding—just describe the problem.
See how AI automatically converts your Jenkins configurations into GitLab CI pipelines. Reliable code conversion, quick and easy validation.
Knowledge Graph for real-time code intelligence
Code
Analyze
Plan
AI
Context-aware insights that help agents and developers understand complex codebases and cut hours off discovery and refactoring tasks:
Real-time code indexing accelerates search and navigation.
Maps dependencies and file relationships across the codebase.
Provides AI agents with richer context for more accurate answers.
Enterprise governance
Manage
Operate
AI
Secure
Adopt AI confidently with visibility and control. New governance features ensure agent actions are transparent and compliant with organizational security standards:
Agent Insights track and optimize how agents make decisions.
Duo Code Review for Self-Hosted provides AI code review with data sovereignty.
Hybrid model configurations combine self-hosted and GitLab-managed AI models.
OAuth 2.0 for MCP server provides modern, secure authentication to protected resources.
Discover how Agent Insights tracks every AI decision with full transparency. Complete control – every agent action accounted for.
See how Duo Code Review provides intelligent feedback while keeping your code secure. Your data never leaves your infrastructure.
Secure by Design platform: Governance that scales
Secure
Manage
Operate
Deploy
Apply least-privilege principles and compliance at scale. GitLab 18.3 embeds security and governance across the SDLC so organizations can standardize without slowing teams down:
Custom admin roles create specialized roles with precise admin access.
Instance-level compliance frameworks apply policies once and cascade across groups and projects.
Enhanced violations reporting provides immediate, actionable alerts tied to compliance controls.
Fine-grained CI/CD job tokens limit tokens to only required API endpoints.
AWS Secrets Manager integration retrieves secrets securely in CI/CD jobs via OIDC.
Artifact management
Deploy
Operate
Manage
Protect against vulnerabilities and outages by ensuring artifacts and images are immutable and consistently governed across the supply chain:
Conan revisions support provides immutable identifiers for C++ packages.
Immutable container tags prevent modification of critical production images.
Extended immutability protections across npm, PyPI, Maven, NuGet, Helm, and more.
Embedded views (powered by GLQL)
Plan
Analyze
Allow developers access to live project data where they work. Embedded views turn wikis, issues, and epics into living dashboards that update automatically:
Insert live GLQL queries in issues, epics, and MRs.
Personalize with functions like
currentUser() and
today().
Filter by 25+ fields including labels, milestones, and health.
Display as auto-refreshing tables or lists.
Additional developer experience updates
Code
Plan
Manage
Deploy
Operate
AI
More flexibility in how developers use AI models and manage projects with features that improve customization, security, and productivity:
Customize Duo Code Review instructions to define project-specific review standards in YAML.
Bring your own models (Self-Hosted) to run any compatible model with Duo.
Hybrid model selection (Self-Hosted) assigns models per feature to balance scale and security.
Surfacing compliance violations with enhanced reports directly map violations to framework controls.
Web IDE source control allows creating/deleting branches, amending commits, and force-pushing directly in the browser.
Migration by direct transfer reliably moves large groups/projects between GitLab instances.