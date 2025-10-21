What's new in GitLab 18.5

Enhanced user experience with contextual access to Agentic Chat (Beta)
Enhanced user experience with contextual access to Agentic Chat (Beta)
Manage
Code
Operate
AI
Improve access to project data and context with an integrated UI that surfaces AI assistance contextually across GitLab. Helps you eliminate hours lost to context-switching and accelerate issue resolution and development velocity. This release provides:
Accessibility to GitLab Duo Chat panel from anywhere in the platform.
Side-by-side information display for contextual work without losing your place.
Left-side navigation menu, which collapses and expands for flexible workspace management.