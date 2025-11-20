What's new in GitLab 18.6

Modern interface for self-managed instances
Modern interface for self-managed instances
Code
Plan
Manage
Self-managed instances now default to the streamlined interface that keeps teams in flow. With this update, teams can:
Minimize context switching with side-by-side panels that eliminate tab-juggling during debugging.
Maximize code visibility with dynamic layouts that adapt to your current task, whether you’re reviewing, coding, or planning.
Experience the same consistent interface and unified navigation across GitLab.com and self-managed deployments.
Retain flexibility through feature flags for teams requiring gradual transitions.