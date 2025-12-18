What’s new in GitLab 18.7

Elevating how teams build, secure, and deliver
The 18.7 release is about strengthening the foundation for reliable, flexible automation across your GitLab environment.
Stay updated with our latest features and improvements.
GitLab 18.7 provides improved automation, visibility and control capabilities for teams to integrate AI with their development and security workflows.
GitLab 18.7 adds new automation, pipeline controls, and policy updates to help teams reduce manual work, simplify processes, and deliver safer releases.Read CEO's blog
Custom Flows introduce a new way to automate multi-step workflows using YAML-defined sequences that orchestrate agents to complete repetitive development tasks. This capability:
Helps remove manual effort from predictable patterns like diagnosing failed pipelines, updating dependencies, or running policy checks.
Can be triggered automatically from GitLab events like @ mentioning a service account or assigning the account in an issue or merge request — no manual invocation required.
Enables autonomous actions such as analyzing failed tests, generating fixes, committing changes, and notifying teams.
Supports both individual project automations and consistent organization-wide workflows for compliance.
AI-powered SAST false positive detection helps teams focus on the vulnerabilities that matter by automatically analyzing Critical and High severity findings for false positives. Security teams can:
Receive automatic false positive analysis after each security scan with no manual triggering required.
Manually trigger detection for individual vulnerabilities on-demand from the vulnerability details page.
View contextual AI reasoning explaining why each finding may or may not be a true positive.
Dismiss false positives directly from the vulnerability report with the dismissed status persisting across future pipelines.
GitLab now pins agents and flows from the AI Catalog to a specific version when enabled in your project, helping to prevent breaking changes and workflow disruptions. Teams can:
Maintain stable, predictable AI-powered workflows even as catalog items evolve.
Test and validate new versions before upgrading in production pipelines.
Fork an agent at a specific version and evolve it independently for safer customization.
See clearly which version is running to avoid confusion across environments.
Data Analyst Agent (Beta)
AI
Analyze
The Data Analyst Agent helps teams explore GitLab data using natural language, automatically generating GitLab Query Language (GLQL) queries and presenting clear insights. This agent:
Helps remove the need for manual query writing when analyzing work volume, team activity, and development trends.
Surfaces issue and merge request status quickly, with filtering by labels, authors, or milestones.
Generates reusable GLQL queries embeddable anywhere GitLab Flavored Markdown is supported.
Answers everyday questions about project activity directly within GitLab — no dashboard navigation required.
Administrators can now control which foundational agents are available across their top-level group or instance. This capability:
Enables organization-wide governance over AI agent availability with a single configuration.
Allows administrators to toggle individual agents off to help align with specific security and compliance policies.
Provides flexibility to turn all foundational agents on or off by default.
Supports gradual rollout strategies as teams evaluate agent capabilities.
Administrators can now configure separate models for Agentic Chat and for all other agents at the top-level group or instance level. This capability:
Provides granular control over model selection across different GitLab Duo Agent Platform features.
Enables organizations to optimize model choices based on specific use case requirements.
Supports differentiated cost and performance strategies for chat versus agent workflows.
Expands flexibility for teams balancing model capabilities with governance requirements.
GitLab Duo Chat now supports the AGENTS.md specification, an emerging standard for providing context and instructions to AI coding assistants. This support:
Makes build commands, testing instructions, and code style guidelines available to any AI tool that supports the specification.
Automatically applies instructions from AGENTS.md files in your repository at the user or workspace level.
Supports monorepos with subdirectory-specific AGENTS.md files for tailored component instructions.
Enables portable AI context that works across multiple AI coding tools beyond GitLab Duo.
The 18.7 release is about strengthening the foundation for reliable, flexible automation across your GitLab environment.
Dynamic input selection introduces cascading dropdown fields in the GitLab UI for triggering pipelines with context-aware options. This capability:
Helps remove the need for YAML editing, enabling cross-functional teams to run pipelines independently.
Assists with reducing misconfigured runs by displaying only valid, context-aware options as users make selections.
Supports complex workflows with dynamic options that update based on previous selections.
Simplifies migration from Jenkins Active Choice by standardizing CI/CD processes on a single platform.
CI/CD catalog publication guardrails
Build
Manage
Administrators of GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab Dedicated can now restrict which projects are allowed to publish components to the CI/CD Catalog. This setting:
Maintains a curated, trusted CI/CD Catalog by controlling what components can be published.
Provides an allowlist of projects authorized to publish components.
Prevents unauthorized or unapproved components from cluttering published components.
Helps ensure all components meet organizational standards and security requirements.
New security dashboards enabled by default
Secure
Analyze
The updated and modernized security dashboards are now enabled by default on GitLab Dedicated and GitLab Self-Managed. The new features include:
A chart showing vulnerabilities over time, with filtering options by project or report type as well as grouping by severity.
Direct links from chart data points to vulnerabilities in the vulnerability report.
A risk score module that calculates estimated risk for groups or projects based on a GitLab algorithm.
Consistent dashboard experience across GitLab.com, Self-Managed, and Dedicated deployments.
Validity checks automatically verify if tokens discovered during Secret Detection are active or inactive. This helps teams prioritize real urgent threats when secrets are leaked in your repositories. This release includes:
Expanded vendor integrations with Google Cloud, AWS, and Postman. View the full list of supported token types in our documentation.
Report filtering by validity status (active, inactive, possibly active) for faster triage.
Group-level API to enable validity checks across all projects with a single call.
Streamlined organization-wide rollout for comprehensive secret management.
Warn mode for MR approval policies
Secure
Manage
Warn mode allows policy violations to be surfaced without blocking merges, giving teams a lower-friction way to introduce or adjust policies. This approach:
Helps security teams test and validate policy impact before applying full enforcement.
Generates informative bot comments without blocking merge requests.
Designates optional approvers as points of contact for policy questions.
Tracks all policy violations and dismissals through audit events for compliance reporting.
Surfaces policy violation badges in the Vulnerability Report for issues on the default branch.