What's new in GitLab 18.9

Organizations in regulated industries can now run GitLab Duo Agent Platform in production on online cloud licenses while using models hosted on their own infrastructure or approved cloud environments. Powered by a usage-based billing model through GitLab Credits, this deployment option:
Keeps inference traffic within your approved boundaries, helping organizations meet data residency and sovereignty requirements in financial services, government, and other regulated industries.
Provides granular cost transparency through per-request metering for accurate internal chargeback and regulatory reporting.
Removes a significant deployment blocker for enterprises where routing data through external AI vendors is not an option.