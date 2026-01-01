The 2026 AI Accountability Report explores how organizations are moving from AI adoption to AI accountability. Adoption is mainstream, ROI is exceeding expectations, and developers are shipping faster than ever. With code creation accelerated, the work has moved downstream to review, security, compliance, and deployment. See what we learned from surveying 1,528 DevSecOps professionals across six countries about the context, traceability, and governance practices shaping the next phase of agentic software engineering.