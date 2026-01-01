2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

GitLab named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants for the second consecutive year.

Gartner Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants as of September 2025, categorizing various tech companies based on their "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute.

GitLab has been recognized for the second time as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants. We see this recognition as validation of a key pillar in our broader AI strategy, where intelligent code assistance evolves into comprehensive AI that transforms how entire teams plan, build, secure, and deploy software.

