You are here: CVE Numbering Authority

CVEs and CNAs

CVEs (Common Vulnerability Enumeration) are unique identifiers assigned to specific vulnerabilities within a product, having the form CVE-YYYY-NNNNN , with YYYY being the year and NNNNN being a unique number for that year.

CNAs (CVE Numbering Authorities) may issue CVE identifiers to vulnerabilities in projects within the CNA's scope. To obtain a CVE identifier for an identified vulnerability within a CNA's scope, parties must contact the CNA and request a CVE identifier for the vulnerability.

GitLab's Role as a CNA

GitLab is a participant in MITRE's CNA program.

GitLab's scope as a CNA is:

The GitLab application, any project hosted on GitLab.com in a public repository, and any vulnerabilities discovered by GitLab that are not in another CNA’s scope

CVEs that have been assigned and published by GitLab can be found in the gitlab-org/cves project.

Requesting a CVE from GitLab

Maintainers of public projects hosted on GitLab.com may request CVEs for vulnerabilities within their project by creating a confidential issue on gitlab-org/cves for their CVE request.

Non-maintainers must work with the maintainer of the project to request a CVE for a vulnerability. It is recommended that a confidential issue first be created on the project itself to report the vulnerability to the maintainer. The maintainer of the project is responsible for requesting the CVE identifier from GitLab.

We will acknowledge receipt of CVE requests the next business day and strive to send regular updates about our progress. Our goal is to determine if the vulnerability is valid and communicate back to the submitter within 30 business days.

If the status of the CVE request is unclear, please feel free to ping us ( @gitlab-org/secure/vulnerability-research ) within the created issue. If encrypted email is preferred, download our key from the MIT PGP key server or find it below, and email us at [email protected] .

CVE Public GPG Key

GitLab CVE <[email protected]>

ID: B9CD9B76E1F54DB7

Fingerprint 5C82114264C00F79BE81BC6CB9CD9B76E1F54DB7