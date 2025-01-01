Research report
The Economics of Software Innovation
A survey of C-level executives in Japan reveals that AI could drive ¥1600 billion in economic value — but long-term success hinges on human expertise, governance, and strategic alignment.
¥1600 Billion
AI investments save $28,249 per developer annually — scaling to $750 billion globally across 27 million developers.67
87% of executives in Japan say that software innovation is now a core business priority.67
87% report that their organization has experienced business growth tied to AI investments over the last year.29
Executives in Japan estimate a 49% increase in revenue over the past 12 months due to the use of AI.
Agentic AI is taking off — but security and trust must catch up
Top concerns around the adoption of agentic AI:
65
- Cybersecurity threats
- Data privacy and security
- Errors introduced by AI agents
85% of executives in Japan expect agentic AI to become the industry standard for software development within 3 years.35
55% are implementing regulatory-aligned governance measures.31
51% are developing internal AI policies; 49% are using third-party audits.
Talent gaps threaten the human edge in the age of AI, making upskilling an imperative
Most valued human inputs in software innovation:
77
- Creativity
- Collaboration
- Strategic vision
97% of executives in Japan say human contributions are valuable for software development.28
48% say AI is driving a need for greater training to fill skills gaps.19
39% believe that humans should split work with AI 50/50; 32% believe that AI should do all or most of the work.
AI is a boardroom priority as software innovation proves its bottom-line impact
Most common metrics used to measure software innovation success:
66
- Stronger competitive advantage
- Enhanced developer productivity
- Accelerated revenue growth
86% of executives in Japan say their board is bought into the benefits of software innovation.57
77% are willing to invest over half of their company’s annual IT budget to prioritize software innovation.68
88% have adopted frameworks linking software development to key business outcomes.

Download the full GitLab C-Suite Insights Report, The Economics of Software Innovation: ¥1600B Opportunity at a Crossroads in Japan, for more insights, including:
- AI-enhanced software innovation is driving a significant economic shift, serving as a key driver of business growth and expansion
- C-level executives point to tensions around skills gaps, human-machine collaboration, and the need for formal governance of agentic AI
- Leaders aspire to achieve optimal productivity through a 50/50 human-AI partnership — however, the current reality reveals that humans handle three-quarters of the work, and AI contributes just one-quarter