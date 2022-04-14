GitLab Duo Pro
Accelerate development and boost productivity.
- GitLab Duo Pro is designed to make teams more efficient throughout the software development lifecycle with:
- Code Suggestions: AI-powered code completion and code generation
- Privacy-first approach: Your code is not used for training or fine-tuning
- Organizational controls: Ensure only approved users can enable AI within their workflows
Get started for $9* per user/month
Contact us for more information about GitLab Duo Pro and other GitLab AI product offerings.
*Sign up by January 31 to lock in Code Suggestions for $9 per user/month for one year. Starting on February 1, the price will be $19 per user/month for one year.
