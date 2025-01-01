GitLab is now FedRAMP 'In Process'! Learn more

GitLab for Federal Government

The AI-powered DevSecOps platform that drives
mission success.

The DevSecOps lifecycle of plan, code, build, test, release, deploy, operate, and monitor arranged in an infinity symbol overlapping the security shield (secure and compliance).

GitLab accelerates mission-critical software delivery

25%

reduction in software licensing costs

50%

more features delivered

300hrs

saved annually on SBOM creation

Modernize for mission success

Accelerate secure modernization with AI-powered workflows.

Leverage GitLab Duo for AI-assisted code refactoring with contextual suggestions and easy-to-understand explanations.

GitLab Ultimate drove a three-year return of investment

483%

return on investment

Efficient, auditable workflows

Drive enterprise efficiency on one unified platform.

Deliver software faster with a unified platform that eliminates fragmented toolchains and reduces maintenance overhead.

GitLab recognized
as a leader

Gartner logoGitLab is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms
GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

Built-in supply chain security

Strengthen your supply chain with integrated security scanning.

Enable granular access controls, MFA/SSO integration, and verified commits for enhanced security.

"If there's a vulnerability in a critical system on a Naval ship, we can't wait two years to fix it. It's essential to national security that we do it in days, if not hours. GitLab is fundamental to how we do that."
97%
reduction in time to fix bugs
90%
reduction in software factory setup cost

Josh Metheney

Director of Engineering, Sigma Defense

Uniquely suited to Federal Government

Elevate your GitLab solution with our service offerings and security designations.

The choice is yours, flexible to suit your budget and security requirements.

Fedramp logo

FedRAMP® in Process Milestone

GitLab is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace, which marks a significant step in GitLab’s journey to deliver modern and scalable cloud-based solutions to public sector organizations.

Ship better software. Faster

See what your team can do with the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

