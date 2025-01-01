GitLab is now FedRAMP 'In Process'! Learn more

GitLab for State and Local Government

Deliver efficient public services with GitLab.

Star your free trial
devsecops infinity loop

GitLab boosts efficiency and modernization
in software development

400%

improvement in developer productivity

13x

faster end-to-end security scanning

78hrs

saved per security team member per year

Drive government efficiency

Adapt and innovate on one unified platform.

Accelerate development with a unified platform that eliminates tool maintenance overhead and speeds delivery.

Learn more

GitLab recognized
as a leader

Gartner logoGitLab is a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms
GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants

Modernize citizen services

Deliver citizen services with greater efficiency.

Unite your teams to deliver more secure software, faster and quantify its impact.

Learn more
"Gitlab has provided a comprehensive solution and toolset around DevOps for university developer teams. The experience has been transformative and has reduced complexity and our time to deliver solutions, while greatly improving collaboration at all levels."

John Nicpon

Sr. Manager of Systems Engineering, Office of Information Technology,, University of Nevada

Strengthen security

One platform for all security scanning and automated compliance enforcement.

Enforce granular access controls and MFA/SSO integration to protect sensitive citizen data and government systems.

Learn more
Fedramp logo

FedRAMP® in Process Milestone

GitLab is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace, which marks a significant step in GitLab’s journey to deliver modern and scalable cloud-based solutions to public sector organizations.

Learn more
tx ramp

See other public sector industries

Go back to public sector
Federal Government
federal government thumbnailThe AI-powered DevSecOps platform that drives mission success.
Education
education thumbnailThe future of software development starts here.

Ship better software. Faster

See what your team can do with the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform.

Get free trial Talk to sales