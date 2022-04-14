U.S. Government Support
Dedicated support for data residency and citizenship requirements
GitLab provides U.S. Government Support through our global team of specialists, addressing critical security concerns and data residency requirements.
Customers will continue to engage with the GitLab Customers Portal for all other activities such as subscription management and product downloads. Support cases are opened and managed with the US Government Support support portal. With US Government Support, your sensitive data is managed with utmost care and compliance.
Round-the-Clock U.S. Government Support
through GitLab’s secure ticketing system
For customers with 12x5
US Citizen support subscriptions or legacy US Government customers
For customers with 24x7
US Citizen support subscriptions
The US Government Support instance offers emergency support to customers experiencing a severity 1 issue in their production environments.
Emergencies can be filed either via the email address you should have received from your Account Manager or via the Emergency support request form.
Our support system prioritizes security and compliance by disabling the "CC" feature to ensure that non-US citizens are not inadvertently included in a support interaction.
Authorized support users may opt to include other contacts in support cases through the setup of a shared organization within the US Federal support portal.
The US Government support team provides users an opportunity to request a discovery session at the start of a new technical support case by selecting the "Discovery Session Request" option.
Discovery requests are granted at the discretion of the assigned support engineer.
The session is a brief opportunity to augment information provided when initiating a case and to work with a support engineer to collect relevant information such as screenshots, log files, replication steps, etc.
When a discovery session request is made, the assigned engineer will review the case description and provide a link to schedule a session for a future date. The engineer may also request additional information asynchronously prior to sending a link to schedule the call if sufficient information hasn't yet been provided. When a session is scheduled but has not yet occurred troubleshooting can continue asynchronously via the case. In the event a resolution is found the engineer may opt to cancel the discovery session. After the scheduled session has occurred the engineer will follow-up in the case with a synopsis of what was discussed and prompt to have the items collected uploaded to the case for further review.
Troubleshooting will typically be done asynchronously from this point forward.
When is a discovery session not appropriate?
To learn more about purchasing
US Citizen Support contact our sales team.
