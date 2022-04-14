U.S. Government Support

Dedicated support for data residency and citizenship requirements
Secure support for government customers and partners

GitLab provides U.S. Government Support through our global team of specialists, addressing critical security concerns and data residency requirements.

Why GitLab U.S. Government support

Available with GitLab subscriptions for on-premise or approved cloud service use, including GitLab Dedicated for Government, US Citizen Support is delivered through a confidential support ticketing system that aims to meet FedRAMP requirements.

Customers will continue to engage with the GitLab Customers Portal for all other activities such as subscription management and product downloads. Support cases are opened and managed with the US Government Support support portal. With US Government Support, your sensitive data is managed with utmost care and compliance.

Features and Benefits

Round-the-Clock U.S. Government Support
through GitLab’s secure ticketing system

  • Support tickets submitted through the secure ticketing system receive exclusive 24x7x365 technical support from verified U.S. citizens, ensuring consistent and clear communication throughout the case life cycle. Includes round-the-clock assistance from US citizens, ensuring that you receive timely and expert support whenever you need it.
  • 12x5 enhanced support during business hours from US citizens.
  • Physical and logical separation of data collected during support from other case management systems, including from GitLab’s traditional support infrastructure.
  • Support for both on-premise deployments and certified cloud providers like Amazon Web Service (AWS) GovCloud, catering to the needs of our security-conscious customers with convenience.
  • Support data stored in a U.S. only, secured support system.

Requirements

  • US Citizen Support-supported subscriptions must have a dedicated GitLab account and may not be mixed with non-US Citizen Support supported subscriptions.
  • Any GitLab-supported subscriptions that are used in the AWS GovCloud regions are required to use US Citizen Support support.

Partner with Government Support

Hours of operation

For customers with 12x5
US Citizen support subscriptions or legacy US Government customers

  • Monday through Friday, 0500-1700 Pacific Time
  • Weekday Upgrade Assistance requests for the US Government Support team may be scheduled within the US Government support hours of operation listed above. All information relating to the request must be provided at least 1 week in advance.

For customers with 24x7
US Citizen support subscriptions

  • For cases that fall under severity 3 (normal) and severity 1 (low) definitions the 12x5 hours listed above apply
  • For cases that align with severity 1 (emergency) and severity 2 (high) definitions assistance is available 24x7
US Government Emergency support

The US Government Support instance offers emergency support to customers experiencing a severity 1 issue in their production environments.

Emergencies can be filed either via the email address you should have received from your Account Manager or via the Emergency support request form.

Enhanced Security with US Citizen Support

Our support system prioritizes security and compliance by disabling the "CC" feature to ensure that non-US citizens are not inadvertently included in a support interaction.

Authorized support users may opt to include other contacts in support cases through the setup of a shared organization within the US Federal support portal.

Discovery Session Requests

The US Government support team provides users an opportunity to request a discovery session at the start of a new technical support case by selecting the "Discovery Session Request" option.

Discovery requests are granted at the discretion of the assigned support engineer.

The session is a brief opportunity to augment information provided when initiating a case and to work with a support engineer to collect relevant information such as screenshots, log files, replication steps, etc.

The process

When a discovery session request is made, the assigned engineer will review the case description and provide a link to schedule a session for a future date. The engineer may also request additional information asynchronously prior to sending a link to schedule the call if sufficient information hasn't yet been provided. When a session is scheduled but has not yet occurred troubleshooting can continue asynchronously via the case. In the event a resolution is found the engineer may opt to cancel the discovery session. After the scheduled session has occurred the engineer will follow-up in the case with a synopsis of what was discussed and prompt to have the items collected uploaded to the case for further review.

Troubleshooting will typically be done asynchronously from this point forward.

When is a discovery session not appropriate?

  • In the event of a Severity 1 incident the discovery session request should not be used. Instead you must follow the process to file an emergency request.
  • Walk-throughs of documentation and engineer ride-along while attempting to setup a feature is not within the scope of a discovery session and may be declined in favor of asynchronous troubleshooting.
  • Premium with 12x5
    US Citizen Support
  • Ultimate with 12x5
    US Citizen Support
  • Ultimate with 24x7
    US Citizen Support

To learn more about purchasing
US Support Portal

