GitLab offers customers a choice of two deployment options - SaaS and Self-managed. For customers that choose to host and manage their GitLab instance themselves, the premium tier and above offer disaster recovery, high availability and load balancing of your self-managed deployment.
GitLab Self Managed Reliability.
High availability and Disaster Recovery
Failover to another data center in minutes with disaster recovery
Replicated Git storage with automatic failover
Maintenance mode for minimum disruption to end users
Log forwarding to a central system
Support distributed environments
Distributed cloning with GitLab geo to reduce time to clone and fetch large repos
Container registry replication to improve collaboration for distributed teams
Scaling
The best solution at scale
GitLab Admin mode
GitLab Geo tutorial
