GitLab provides cloud native protections, including unified policy management, container scanning, and container network and host security.
Check Docker images for known vulnerabilities in the application environment. Analyze image contents against public vulnerability databases using the open source tool, Clair, that is able to scan any kind of Docker (or App) image. Vulnerabilities are shown in-line with every merge request.
Unified policy and alert security orchestration capabilities across all of GitLab's scanners and security technologies.
Detect and respond to security threats at the Kubernetes, network, and host level.
Container network security allows the implementation of network policies in Kubernetes to detect and block unauthorized network traffic between pods and to/from the Internet.