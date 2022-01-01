Protect

Protect

Protect your apps and infrastructure from security intrusions.

GitLab provides cloud native protections, including unified policy management, container scanning, and container network and host security.

Product categories

Container Scanning

Check Docker images for known vulnerabilities in the application environment. Analyze image contents against public vulnerability databases using the open source tool, Clair, that is able to scan any kind of Docker (or App) image. Vulnerabilities are shown in-line with every merge request.

Learn More

Security Orchestation

Unified policy and alert security orchestration capabilities across all of GitLab's scanners and security technologies.

Learn More

Container Host Security

Detect and respond to security threats at the Kubernetes, network, and host level.

Learn More

Container Network Security

Container network security allows the implementation of network policies in Kubernetes to detect and block unauthorized network traffic between pods and to/from the Internet.

Learn More

Learn more about our roadmap for upcoming features on our Direction page.

Related

Release

Release

GitLab's integrated CD solution allows you to ship code with zero-touch, be it on one or one thousand servers.

Learn More
Secure

Secure

Security capabilities, integrated into your development lifecycle.

Learn More
Manage

Manage

Gain visibility and insight into how your business is performing.

Learn More