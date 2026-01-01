GitLab Feedback

Product Feedback

Transparency and Collaboration are two of GitLab's core values. We value feedback from our community and work together to constantly improve GitLab.

Feature proposals

Feature proposals should be submitted to the issue tracker of the relevant product:

Please read the contributing guidelines for feature proposals before posting on the issue tracker and make use of the "Feature proposal" issue template.

Reproducible bugs

Bug reports should be submitted to the issue tracker of the relevant product:

Please read the contributing guidelines for reporting bugs before posting on the issue tracker and make use of the "Bug" issue template. You can look through our Product Stages handbook page to see who you may want to tag in the issues you create.

Docs Feedback

GitLab Docs contains the complete documentation for GitLab. Here's how to submit feedback to improve them.

Create an issue to suggest an improvement to a specific page.

Create a merge request to fix an error or add an improvement: scroll to the Help & feedback section of the specific docs page you are looking at and select Edit this page.

Other resources for discussion:

GitLab's Community Forum: this will link you to similar instructions on reproducible bugs in the forum. It is also the ideal place to have a discussion, or find others to help you reproduce a bug.

Mailing list: please search for similar issues before posting your own, there's a good chance somebody else had the same issue you have now and has resolved it.

GitLab Community Discord: a Discord community for contributors and community support.

#gitlab Libera IRC channel: a Libera channel to get in touch with other GitLab users and get help. It is managed by James Newton (newton) and Drew Blessing (dblessing).

Research

We conduct research throughout all product stages, both to see how existing features are working and to uncover what to build in the future.

Company feedback

For feedback specific to GitLab the company, feel free to open a merge request in our publicly available handbook if you have a specific change in mind. For questions or discussion, please open a new issue and we'll be happy to have a conversation.