Scheduling Live Upgrade Assistance

The GitLab support team is here to help. As a part of our Priority Support we offer Live Upgrade Assistance. That is, we'll review your upgrade and rollback plans and host a live screen share session to help start the upgrade process. Our goal is to increase the likelihood of a smooth upgrade.

What is "Live Upgrade Assistance"?

Live Upgrade Assistance is part of the Priority Support package that lets you work directly with a GitLab Support Engineer during the planning and execution of a GitLab upgrade between releases. As part of Live Upgrade Assistance, a GitLab Support Engineer will:

review and provide feedback on the upgrade plan you provide

review and provide feedback on the rollback plan you provide

will host a 30 minute screen share session at scheduled upgrade time

"Upgrade" in this sense does not include:

migrations between GitLab distributions (e.g. GitLab CE to GitLab EE)

migrations between GitLab architectures (e.g. GitLab Omnibus to GitLab Helm)

scaling current architecture (e.g. GitLab 5k Reference architecture to GitLab 20k Reference Architecture)

moving data between GitLab installations (e.g. migrating from GitLab self-managed to GitLab.com)

adding additional GitLab features (e.g. adding a GitLab Geo replica)

In short, Live Upgrade Assistance is simply for moving from one GitLab point release to a newer GitLab point release on the same server.

What information do I need to schedule Live Upgrade Assistance?

First, confirm that nothing about your instance would make the request out of scope for support.

Then, please provide all the relevant information you can so that we will be best positioned to assist you. At a minimum, we require:

An upgrade plan A rollback plan Updated architecture documentation The point of contact for support to use (email address preferred) The time of the upgrade (please include date, time, and timezone) Any additional relevant information (e.g. We've had no issues simulating this upgrade in our staging environment)

See the create a GitLab upgrade plan documentation for further advice on planning an upgrade.

How far in advance must I open a Support Request to request Live Upgrade Assistance?

For support to properly assist you, the earlier you can notify us and include all of the information we need, the better. After providing the necessary information needed in order to schedule Live Upgrade Assistance, our minimum requirements for notification are:

One week advanced notice for upgrades during GitLab Support hours

Two weeks advanced notice for upgrades not during GitLab Support hours

If you cannot meet our minimum advanced notice period for your planned upgrade, we may not be able to go ahead with a Live Upgrade Assistance call. In this case:

Should time permit we will get a support engineer to review your upgrade and rollback plans.

You still have access to emergency support should you encounter a production outage as a result of your upgrade.

Can we use custom scripts for upgrade/rollback plans?

You can do so, however we cannot review the scripts themselves to determine if they are viable. Generally speaking, our upgrade documentation is the single source of truth for how to best carry out an upgrade.

If issues do occur during the upgrade window and you are running a custom script, it is likely the advice from support will be to utilize your rollback plan. It is important to know that should issues arise while using custom scripts, Support will recommend following the exact steps from our documentation on future attempts.

How do I schedule Live Upgrade Assistance?

Global Support

Organizations with Priority Support or higher may use the Support for Self Managed instances form and under "Problem Type" select "Live Upgrade Assistance Request" to begin the process. For efficiency, please include the required information when opening the ticket. Once Support has received the ticket an engineer will review the upgrade plan and make any notes/suggestions as well as provide a single use Calendly link to schedule the date and time of the upgrade. Note that until the engineer has all of the available information they may not be able to begin the scheduling process, please be as comprehensive as possible when opening the ticket to avoid delays.

US Federal Support

If your organization meets the requirements for GitLab's US Federal Support you may use the US Federal Live Upgrade Assistance Request form to begin the process. For efficiency, please include the required information when opening the ticket. Once Support has received the ticket an engineer will review the upgrade plan and make any notes/suggestions as well as provide a single-use Calendly link to schedule the date and time of the upgrade.

What does Live Upgrade Assistance Look like?

After confirming that all relevant information has been provided, and thorough review has been completed with all questions and concerns addressed, a GitLab Support Engineer will send an invitation to schedule a call. At the day and time of the call a GitLab Support Engineer will join you for the first 30 minutes of your upgrade, to help kick things off and ensure that you're set up for success by:

ensuring that there's an open ticket for the upgrade that they are monitoring going over the upgrade plan once more verifying that there is a rollback plan in place should things not go according to plan.

At that point, the engineer will drop off the call and watch the ticket for any updates for the duration of the upgrade. If required, they'll rejoin the ongoing call to troubleshoot any issues.

Once the upgrade is complete, and has passed your post-upgrade success criteria, please be sure to send an update to the ticket that was opened so the Engineer knows they can go offline.

If there haven't been any updates for some time, the Engineer assisting may rejoin the call or send an update to the ticket requesting an update.

If the upgrade is taking longer than expected and the shift of the assigned engineer is about to end, they will notify you through the support ticket that they are no longer available. If you need assistance after that point, please page the on-call engineer to help troubleshoot.

What versions of GitLab will you support upgrading between?

As noted in our Statement of Support, we support the current major version and two previous major versions. If you're upgrading from a version of GitLab that is no longer supported, Live Upgrade Assistance may not be an option. If you're in this situation, please discuss options with your Technical Account Manager or your Account Manager for Professional Services options.

What if I don't give sufficient notice? Will I still be supported?

As a part of Priority Support, you're also entitled to 24x7 uptime Support. If you encounter any issues that are leading to downtime during your upgrade, you can page the on-call engineer to help troubleshoot.

Please provide as much context as you can, including an upgrade plan when you open your emergency ticket.

Do note, that in some cases the best option available may be to invoke your rollback plan and reschedule the upgrade.