Is AI helping or hurting your software development team?

New research from GitLab reveals that AI-powered software innovation is the new economic growth engine, potentially unlocking billions in value.

At the same time, DORA research reveals a critical insight: AI doesn't create high performance. It amplifies what already exists. In well-aligned organizations, AI accelerates value delivery and improves flow. In fragmented ones, it exposes bottlenecks and magnifies dysfunction.

The implications are profound. Organizations are pouring resources into AI tools, expecting transformative results. Yet many are discovering that without the right foundation — quality internal platforms, clear workflows, aligned teams — AI investments fall short. Meanwhile, teams with strong organizational capabilities are seeing exponential gains.

Join Nathen Harvey from DORA alongside GitLab's Emilio Salvador and Jessie Young for an interactive fireside chat exploring what really determines whether AI investments pay off.

What you'll learn

The current state of AI adoption: Get the latest numbers from GitLab's annual research on how organizations are adopting AI and where C-level executives and DevSecOps practitioners have rising concerns.

The AI amplifier effect: Discover why organizational capabilities, not AI tools, determine whether AI helps or hurts your software delivery performance. Learn how AI acts as both a mirror and multiplier, reflecting and amplifying your organization's existing strengths and weaknesses. Understand why the greatest returns on AI investment come from strategic focus on your underlying organizational system rather than the tools themselves.

The flexibility imperative: Learn why successful AI adoption requires the flexibility to choose and switch between different AI tools and models rather than being locked into a single vendor solution. Understand how providing teams with options for AI model selection builds trust by allowing them to use tools that best fit their specific use cases, compliance requirements, and comfort levels.

The seven capabilities that matter: Learn about the DORA AI Capabilities Model and understand which organizational factors unlock AI's potential and which expose existing weaknesses. Gain a practical framework for assessing where your organization stands and identify the specific capabilities you need to develop to maximize AI impact on your team.

Platform engineering's critical role: See the direct correlation between high-quality internal platforms and an organization's ability to capture AI value. Discover why platform quality, workflow clarity, and team alignment are the true differentiators in AI success, and learn how to build platforms that enable experimentation while providing necessary standardization.

The human-AI partnership paradox: While 73% of executives believe AI-human partnership should be at least 50/50, the current reality is that humans handle three quarters of the work. Learn what this disconnect means for your team and how to bridge it effectively, while preserving the human contributions that matter most: creativity and strategic vision.

From AI hype to AI value: Move beyond adoption metrics to implementation insights. Learn how practitioners are securing executive buy-in using AI insights, navigating the tension between standardization and experimentation, and addressing the reality that technology can only help you as much as you can help yourself. Discover actionable strategies that you can turn into real outcomes for your organization.

Who should attend

This webinar is designed for:

Engineering leaders evaluating AI investment strategies

Platform engineering teams building internal developer platforms

Technical decision-makers responsible for tooling and productivity

DevSecOps practitioners implementing AI-assisted workflows

Software development managers looking to optimize team performance

Join the webinar to get exclusive access to the latest DORA and GitLab research reports and hear expert commentary on the findings.

Can’t make it live? Registration also includes access to the on-demand recording.

Whether you're just beginning your AI journey or scaling existing implementations, you'll gain actionable insights on aligning organizational capabilities to maximize AI impact.