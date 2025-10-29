Why a platform approach is a must for government AI

Government agencies face growing pressure to deliver better services with constrained budgets and reduced staff. While AI promises breakthroughs in efficiency, the reality of implementation is a bit more complex. Discover why platform-centric AI adoption is essential for agencies seeking measurable mission outcomes.

The hidden costs of AI point solutions

Despite widespread adoption of AI coding tools (84% of developers now use them), confidence in these solutions has plummeted. Only 29% of developers believe AI can handle complex problems in 2025, down from 35% the previous year.

Most AI tools only address code generation, which is just 25% of a developer's actual work. This creates a disproportionate amount of code to review, test, secure, and deploy, straining capacity in these areas. Forty-five percent of developers report they spend more time debugging AI-generated “almost right” code than writing it from scratch.

Another challenge is that AI point solutions add a layer of complexity to a developer’s workflow. When the AI tool isn’t fully integrated into the software lifecycle, it creates tool sprawl, security issues, and context switching. Plus, without full context into the development environment, the AI tool isn’t able to provide as accurate or valuable suggestions.

The platform advantage

GitLab Duo Agent Platform takes a different approach. Rather than adding isolated tools to fragmented toolchains, it integrates AI capabilities across the entire software development lifecycle. Built on three core layers — a system of record, software control plane, and a unified user experience — GitLab addresses the limitations of point-solution AI tools by providing complete context, coordinated workflows, and unified governance.

One of the capabilities that differentiates GitLab from other AI tools is its extended Knowledge Graph, which stitches together code with organizational context. This provides AI agents with the complete context they need for accurate recommendations, while maintaining the security controls and compliance visibility essential for government agencies.

Measurable mission impact

Government agencies that implement comprehensive AI platforms now will be able to provide faster service delivery, more efficient operations, and enhanced mission effectiveness. Organizations that have adopted AI report:

44% revenue increases

48% productivity gains

943 hours on average saved per developer over 12 months

Download our comprehensive whitepaper to learn more about AI in government, discover platform-centric strategies, and drive measurable mission results for your organization.