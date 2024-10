Articles By

Taylor McCaslin Group Manager, Product - Data Science

Taylor McCaslin is the Product Lead for AI/ML at GitLab, where he is responsible for leading the team of product managers who manage the AI Powered and ModelOps stage groups and sets the vision and direction for how to empower GitLab users to leverage data science as part of their DevOps program. Prior to joining GitLab, he held positions at Indeed, Duo Security, and WP Engine.