Transform your platform onboarding for higher adoption rates

In my work with platform teams across industries, from startups to enterprises, I’ve noticed a consistent blind spot: the onboarding experience. While teams focus intensely on building robust features, they often neglect how new users first encounter their platform - and this oversight can severely limit adoption.

According to the diffusion of innovations theory, most platforms achieve about 16% adoption before stagnating. That's because innovators and early adopters - representing about 16% of an organization - are often willing to tolerate rough edges, motivated by novelty or vision. The early majority, comprising 34%, is key to going mainstream. They prioritize proven reliability, a clear value proposition, and ease of use. This shift in expectations is the chasm where many platform teams stumble. Your early adopters might forgive a clunky onboarding process, but the early majority won’t.

Start with a memorable, future-proof name

The platform's name is likely the first part of the platform that users will engage with. Choose something unique within your organization that’s easy to spell and not tied to specific technologies.

Effective platform names often:

Reflect your value proposition rather than the underlying technology. For example, try a name such as “Runway” that reflects the value proposition of helping teams launch faster instead of something more literal like “K8sPipeline.”

Use simple, memorable words that evoke the platform’s purpose. Can someone easily understand and spell it after hearing it once? Choosing something simple and easy to remember, such as “Beacon,” will likely serve you better than a unique or creative option such as “Syzygy.”

Avoid these common pitfalls:

Version numbers in names signal previous failures and raise doubts about longevity.

signal previous failures and raise doubts about longevity. Generic three-letter acronyms become instantly forgettable in a sea of other TLAs.

become instantly forgettable in a sea of other TLAs. Technology-based names suggest you prioritize tools over user needs.

Develop a multi-channel communication strategy

Effective platform adoption requires deliberate communication planning across multiple channels, from a product website that clearly articulates your platform’s value proposition to user-centric documentation and email updates. Your communication strategy should also include a reliable health dashboard that gives users visibility into known issues and their resolution status. Remember that in enterprise environments, how you communicate about your platform often matters as much as the platform itself. Invest in communication with the same care you invest in your technical infrastructure.

Simplify the access process

Teams often spend months perfecting platform features while neglecting the most basic step: making it easy to access the platform.

I’ve seen many examples of this at organizations of all sizes, across every industry. Common barriers include:

Manual onboarding processes for supposedly self-service platforms. If you can’t fully automate the process, do your best to perform human-in-the-loop tasks asynchronously.

Time-consuming approval steps or other barriers that delay initial exploration. One great solution to this is to offer immediate, temporary access to your platform for free for 30 days. This is long enough for someone to decide if your platform helps them and raise the necessary request to gain full access.

Mandatory training requirements before users can begin. Training is valuable, but it should be required within a period of joining the platform rather than being a prerequisite.

Don’t neglect design and tone

First impressions are largely visual. An outdated or inconsistent interface can deter users even if your functionality is excellent. Pay attention to branding, color schemes, and the tone of your messaging. These details might seem trivial, but they set the tone for user engagement.

Aim for clear, human communication rather than technical jargon. A user-friendly tone makes your platform more approachable to diverse stakeholders.

Build responsive support systems

Even the best platforms need support, and nothing builds trust faster than responsive help when users encounter problems. Your primary goal during support interactions should be minimizing user frustration.

Create an effective support framework by leveraging multiple channels:

Support tickets provide accountability and integration with other systems.

provide accountability and integration with other systems. Email communication works well for complex topics requiring clarity.

works well for complex topics requiring clarity. Chat systems enable real-time problem-solving when users are “in the flow.”

Be present where your users are, even if that means monitoring multiple communication tools. Aim to answer chat queries within 30-60 minutes, and always follow up publicly so others can benefit from solutions.

The path to successful platform adoption

Organizations that prioritize user experience from day one gain significant advantages in adoption rates and user satisfaction. By creating intuitive onboarding processes, clear documentation, and responsive support systems, you transform the user journey from frustration to delight.

Remember that your platform users are making a critical decision: whether your solution deserves their time and trust. A thoughtful onboarding experience tells them you value that investment - and dramatically increases your chances of widespread adoption.