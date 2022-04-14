Whitepaper: Taking the Complexity out of Compliance Frameworks

In today’s landscape, cyber attacks pose a threat to all organizations, particularly for those linked to the U.S. government, where digital vulnerabilities can swiftly escalate to national security issues. Amidst evolving global regulations, federal agencies and other organizations face challenges in keeping up with new regulatory frameworks and enforcement trends.

As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, regulatory bodies are intensifying their security mandates, such as the White House Cybersecurity Executive Order 14028. Non-compliance carries hefty penalties, emphasizing the need for specific cybersecurity protocols. Navigating complex regulatory requirements demands a strategic, agile approach. Manual methods are no longer sufficient; organizations need an end-to-end DevSecOps platform, like GitLab, that embeds security throughout the software development lifecycle and automates manual tasks. Forward-thinking organizations prioritize proactive compliance, utilizing advanced tools to mitigate cybersecurity risks and embed security practices seamlessly into the development process.

Historically, software companies have prioritized speed at the expense of security, leaving vulnerabilities in their products. This trend stems from the demand for rapid releases and has become particularly prominent with the widespread adoption of DevOps practices. White House Cybersecurity Executive Order 14028 intensified the push for software manufacturers to enhance quality and secure their software supply chains. As an outcome of this mandate, security compliance frameworks, such as the Secure Software Development Framework, or NIST SSDF, aim to ease the burden of managing security compliance.

However, the responsibility still rests on the industry, rather than regulatory bodies, to shift towards a culture of building secure software from inception. While the goals of most regulatory programs enjoy broad public support, in practice, regulation involves manual and siloed processes that can be costly and complex to navigate. To proactively address this challenge, organizations should embed compliance requirements and industry standards into the development process from the outset. By codifying these requirements and seamlessly integrating compliance and security controls throughout the software development lifecycle, organizations can realize significant time and cost efficiencies.