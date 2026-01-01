Software factory automation connects recurring work across the software lifecycle. It can coordinate how teams bring in work, build and test changes, check security and quality, prepare releases, and respond to what happens after deployment.

A useful automation strategy does more than move changes quickly. It makes required checks repeatable, gives teams timely feedback, and applies release controls that fit the workflow. Continuous deployment can be right for some changes and environments; it is not a requirement for every team.

The goal is to make routine steps consistent and visible, so people spend less time coordinating manual handoffs and more time making the decisions that need their judgment. A pipeline can automate a set of build and delivery tasks, but a software factory also depends on ownership, context, policies, and feedback between stages.