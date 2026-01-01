Software factory automation and CI/CD: How they connect
Software factory automation connects the repeatable steps that move a change from development toward release. Continuous integration and continuous delivery or deployment (CI/CD) automate important parts of that path, including building, testing, and delivering changes. They are part of a software factory, not the whole factory.
Software factory automation connects recurring work across the software lifecycle. It can coordinate how teams bring in work, build and test changes, check security and quality, prepare releases, and respond to what happens after deployment.
A useful automation strategy does more than move changes quickly. It makes required checks repeatable, gives teams timely feedback, and applies release controls that fit the workflow. Continuous deployment can be right for some changes and environments; it is not a requirement for every team.
The goal is to make routine steps consistent and visible, so people spend less time coordinating manual handoffs and more time making the decisions that need their judgment. A pipeline can automate a set of build and delivery tasks, but a software factory also depends on ownership, context, policies, and feedback between stages.
CI/CD automates the path from a code change to a verified, deliverable change. Continuous integration helps teams integrate changes frequently and run automated checks. Continuous delivery and continuous deployment extend automation into the release process.
In a software factory, CI/CD can:
- Build changes in a repeatable environment.
- Run tests and other required checks when changes are proposed or updated.
- Provide results to developers and reviewers so they can address failures.
- Package or prepare changes for deployment.
- Deploy to selected environments according to the team's release rules.
CI/CD is one of the factory's execution and verification layers. It does not, by itself, define what work should be done, who can approve a release, which risks are acceptable, or how teams learn from production feedback.
These practices are related, but they describe different parts of the workflow.
- Continuous integration (CI) means integrating code changes into a shared codebase frequently and checking those changes with automated builds and tests. The aim is to discover integration problems while the change is still being worked on.
- Continuous delivery automates the steps needed to keep changes in a state where they can be released. A release may still require a deliberate decision or approval.
- Continuous deployment goes further: changes that meet the required conditions are automatically deployed, often to production, without a separate manual release decision for each change.
Continuous delivery does not necessarily mean every change is automatically released to production. Continuous deployment does. Teams can choose a release model based on their users, risk tolerance, operating requirements, and ability to detect and respond to problems.
A pipeline describes the jobs that run and the conditions or dependencies that determine when they run. In GitLab, teams define pipelines in a
.gitlab-ci.yml file. Jobs perform tasks such as compiling code, running tests, scanning changes, or deploying an application. Stages group jobs into an order; jobs in the same stage can run in parallel, while later stages generally wait for earlier work to complete successfully.
A typical pipeline might:
- Build the change.
- Run unit, integration, or other relevant tests.
- Run required security or quality checks.
- Package the verified output.
- Deploy to a test or production environment, according to the workflow's rules.
Teams can also define dependencies so that work starts as soon as its prerequisites are ready, rather than waiting for unrelated jobs. A well-designed pipeline gives useful feedback quickly without skipping the checks needed to make a release decision.
Automation and control are not opposites. Teams can automate repeatable checks and still decide where a human approval, policy check, or other release condition is needed.
Consider these practices when designing the release path:
- Make required checks explicit. Define which tests, scans, reviews, and approvals a change must pass before it can advance.
- Keep release rules with the workflow. Make it clear which branches, environments, or change types can trigger deployment, and who can approve exceptions.
- Use a rollout strategy that fits the impact. A staged rollout, canary, or other controlled release can help limit exposure while a change is evaluated. These approaches are options, not universal requirements.
- Preserve traceability. Keep the relationship between a change, its checks, approvals, and resulting release clear enough for the team to understand what happened.
- Plan for failure. Define how to detect a problem, pause or reverse a release when appropriate, and feed what the team learns into the next change.
The right balance depends on the consequences of a failed change and how reliably the team can detect and recover from problems. The important point is to choose release controls deliberately rather than assume that every successful pipeline should automatically deploy to production.
Start with a recurring workflow where the expected outcome and basic checks are understood. Then expand automation as the workflow becomes more reliable.
- Map the current path. Follow one common change from code to release. Note manual handoffs, repeated setup, waiting time, and places where work or context gets lost.
- Identify a first improvement. Choose a repetitive task or check that has clear inputs and an observable result, such as a build or test that teams already run regularly.
- Define pass and fail conditions. Agree what the check proves, what should happen if it fails, and who is responsible for resolving exceptions.
- Automate and observe. Add the task to the pipeline and review whether the result is timely, reliable, and useful to the people acting on it.
- Expand with safeguards. Add more checks or automate deployment when the team has a clear release policy, sufficient verification, and a response plan.
This incremental approach helps teams improve the workflow they have instead of creating automation that is difficult to trust or maintain.
Measure whether the automation improves the flow and reliability of the work, not simply how many jobs or deployments it produces. Choose measures that connect to the problem the team is trying to solve, and establish a baseline before changing the workflow.
Useful indicators can include:
- Feedback time: How long it takes to get a useful result from a build or check.
- Pipeline wait and completion time: Where work queues and how long it takes to complete the required pipeline.
- Change flow: How long a change waits between implementation, review, verification, and release.
- Verification outcomes: Which checks fail, recur, or need to be rerun, and whether the results help teams make decisions.
- Release and recovery outcomes: How often changes are deployed, how frequently a release needs follow-up, and how quickly the team can respond.
No single measure proves that automation is working. Faster pipelines are not helpful if important checks are missing, and more frequent deployments are not automatically better if they create problems for users or operators. Review measures together and use them to decide what to improve next.
GitLab CI/CD lets teams define pipeline jobs and stages as code, and the CI/CD Catalog provides a shared, versioned place for reusable pipeline components. These capabilities can help teams make recurring build, test, and delivery steps easier to apply across projects.
Within a software factory, teams can use CI/CD automation alongside their own security checks, review requirements, and release policies. The workflow should make it clear what was checked and what conditions must be met before a change advances.
Explore GitLab CI/CD automation to see how GitLab supports automated build, test, and delivery workflows.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
No. CI/CD automates parts of integrating, testing, and delivering software. Software factory automation is broader: it connects recurring work across the lifecycle, including context, ownership, security, release decisions, and feedback.
Not necessarily. Continuous delivery keeps changes ready to release through an automated delivery process. A team may still require an approval or deliberate release decision. Continuous deployment automatically releases qualifying changes without a separate manual decision each time.
No. It can suit workflows where changes are small, checks are reliable, and teams can detect and respond to problems. Other workflows may need manual approvals, staged releases, or additional controls. Choose the release model that fits the consequences and operating requirements of the change.
Start with a recurring build or test that has clear inputs and expected results. Make its pass/fail behavior and ownership explicit, then review whether the feedback is useful before automating more of the workflow.
Define the required checks and release conditions, keep approvals and exceptions visible, and maintain a clear record of what was checked and released. Also establish how to pause, investigate, or recover from a release that does not behave as expected.
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