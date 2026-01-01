Software factory supply chain governance is the set of policies, responsibilities, controls, and records that guide how work moves through software development and delivery. It can include people, agents, repositories, build systems, artifact stores, deployment processes, and production operations.

The goal is not to add an approval to every step. It is to make consequential actions attributable, controlled, and reviewable, so teams can automate appropriate work without losing the ability to explain, stop, or investigate a change.

Three parts work together:

Governance defines what is allowed, who is accountable, and where a person must decide.

defines what is allowed, who is accountable, and where a person must decide. Controls enforce those expectations — for example, by limiting permissions or requiring checks before promotion.

enforce those expectations — for example, by limiting permissions or requiring checks before promotion. Evidence records what occurred, who or what performed an action, and which decisions or checks applied.

A code review or successful pipeline can be important evidence, but neither automatically explains every handoff in a larger workflow. If an agent created a change, a build system produced an artifact, and a release process deployed it, teams need a way to connect those events and their approvals.

Terminology varies by organization. Use the control objectives and ownership boundaries — not the label “software factory” — to decide what needs governance.