Govern software factories across the software supply chain
A software factory needs governance across the full path from a work request to a change running in production. That means defining who and what can act, enforcing policies at the points where work moves between systems, and keeping evidence that shows what happened.
Software factory supply chain governance is the set of policies, responsibilities, controls, and records that guide how work moves through software development and delivery. It can include people, agents, repositories, build systems, artifact stores, deployment processes, and production operations.
The goal is not to add an approval to every step. It is to make consequential actions attributable, controlled, and reviewable, so teams can automate appropriate work without losing the ability to explain, stop, or investigate a change.
Three parts work together:
- Governance defines what is allowed, who is accountable, and where a person must decide.
- Controls enforce those expectations — for example, by limiting permissions or requiring checks before promotion.
- Evidence records what occurred, who or what performed an action, and which decisions or checks applied.
A code review or successful pipeline can be important evidence, but neither automatically explains every handoff in a larger workflow. If an agent created a change, a build system produced an artifact, and a release process deployed it, teams need a way to connect those events and their approvals.
Terminology varies by organization. Use the control objectives and ownership boundaries — not the label “software factory” — to decide what needs governance.
Map the path a change follows and identify the control questions at each boundary. The table below is a starting point, not a required toolchain or a claim that one evidence type guarantees security.
|Lifecycle boundary
|Governance question
|Example evidence
|Task and source inputs
|Was the work initiated from an authorized request, and what source state was in scope?
|Work item, trigger, repository and commit reference
|Identity and access
|Which person or workflow acted, and what could it access?
|Service identity, permission record, access and activity logs
|Workflow and policy changes
|Was the workflow configuration reviewed and changed through an approved path?
|Versioned configuration, review record, policy result
|Execution and verification
|Which tools, environment, and checks were used?
|Run record, environment details, test and scan results
|Build and artifact
|Which source and build process produced the artifact?
|Build record, artifact identifier, available provenance or integrity data
|Promotion and deployment
|Who or what authorized the change to move forward?
|Approval, promotion history, deployment record
|Runtime and response
|What happened after release, and how did the team respond?
|Relevant monitoring events, incident records, rollback or remediation history
Not every workflow needs the same controls. A documentation update and a high-impact production change can have different permissions and review requirements. Make the risk distinction explicit and document how the workflow moves between risk levels.
Governance is shared, but responsibility should not be vague. Assign owners for policy, the systems that enforce it, the workflow itself, and the software being changed.
|Role
|Typical responsibility
|Policy owner
|Defines the rules, risk thresholds, and required decisions for a class of work
|Platform or control owner
|Operates shared identity, execution, build, verification, and release controls
|Workflow owner
|Maintains the workflow, its configuration, integrations, and run behavior
|Service or application owner
|Supplies service-specific context, acceptance criteria, and risk checks
|Release approver
|Makes or delegates the decision to promote a change, according to policy
|Audit or incident responder
|Uses the available records to assess compliance or reconstruct an event
One person may hold more than one role in a smaller organization. The important point is to make the responsibilities and exceptions visible. For a shared workflow, identify who can change it, who supports it, and who can pause it if its behavior or risk changes.
Treat an agent or workflow as a system identity with a defined owner and permitted scope. Do not assume that a workflow should inherit the full permissions of the developer who started it.
A practical baseline includes:
- Give each workflow an attributable identity and an accountable owner.
- Limit repository, data, network, and tool access to what the task requires.
- Keep credentials scoped and revocable; define how they are issued and when they expire.
- Use isolated or otherwise controlled execution environments appropriate to the task.
- Enforce required policies and checks in the systems that execute the work, not only in prompts or written guidance.
- Require human review or approval for actions whose impact, uncertainty, or reversibility warrants it.
- Maintain a tested way to pause a workflow, revoke access, and identify affected changes.
- Version workflow configuration and route consequential changes through review.
Choose autonomy by workflow and risk. If a workflow has a reliable input, bounded access, effective checks, and a clear recovery path, it may be a candidate for more automation. If those conditions are not established, keep a human checkpoint while improving the controls.
Retain records that let a reviewer understand the path of a change without relying on one person's memory. Where available, connect:
- The originating task, event, and approved scope.
- The repository and source state involved.
- The workflow version, identity, permissions, and tools used.
- Relevant approvals, exceptions, and policy decisions.
- Verification results and any human review or intervention.
- The build and artifact identifiers, plus available provenance information.
- Promotion, deployment, and relevant production outcomes.
Evidence should be attributable and usable for its intended purpose. Define who can access records, how they are protected, and how long they are retained according to your organization's requirements. A large volume of logs is not automatically useful if records cannot be correlated to the task, artifact, or release in question.
Test evidence retrieval as part of implementation. Give an operator a representative change and ask them to reconstruct what happened, which controls applied, and who made the important decisions. If that requires manually searching unrelated systems with inconsistent identifiers, improve the linkage before scaling the workflow.
Start with one representative change path, then improve the control and evidence gaps that matter most.
- Map the path. Follow a task from its trigger through implementation, verification, build, promotion, and production. Include manual steps and background workflows.
- Identify trust boundaries. Note where identity, data, artifacts, permissions, or ownership change. Include tool integrations and workflow configuration, not just repository access.
- Define control objectives. For each boundary, state what must be prevented, what must be reviewed, and what needs to be provable later.
- Assign owners and exceptions. Name who defines policy, operates controls, owns the workflow and service, approves higher-impact actions, and handles urgent exceptions.
- Map existing controls and evidence. Reuse effective identity, review, build, and release processes where possible. Identify gaps where a policy is not enforced or where the evidence cannot be connected.
- Test normal and failure paths. Check how the workflow handles a denied permission, failed verification, unexpected output, or a request to stop. Confirm that responders can find the records they need.
- Expand based on evidence. Extend to other workflows only when the ownership, controls, and support model are clear for those workflows too.
This approach avoids adding a parallel governance stack before understanding what the existing delivery path already does. It also prevents a successful demonstration from being mistaken for a production-ready control model.
Separate whether the controls are operating from whether delivery outcomes are improving. Possible measures include:
- Control coverage: Which workflows have an owner, defined scope, and required controls?
- Evidence completeness: Can a change be traced from its initiating task through build and release?
- Policy operation: How often are required checks completed, blocked, or bypassed through an approved exception?
- Response readiness: How long does it take to identify affected changes and reconstruct a delivery path?
- Operational impact: What is the support burden, exception volume, or time spent resolving control failures?
- Delivery outcomes: How do completion time, rework, quality, and human effort compare for similar work?
Define the unit and denominator for each measure. For example, report exceptions relative to the number of relevant runs, and distinguish a rejected change from a workflow that failed before producing a change. A count of audit records or passed builds alone does not show whether governance is effective.
- Governing only source code. Workflows also depend on identities, tools, build systems, artifacts, approvals, and deployment paths.
- Relying on prompts or documentation as enforcement. Important permissions and checks belong in the systems that execute work.
- Treating a passing pipeline as complete provenance. Teams may still need to connect the task, source state, workflow, artifact, approval, and deployment.
- Leaving ownership implicit. Without named owners, shared controls and exception handling can become nobody's responsibility.
- Keeping records that cannot be correlated. Logs are difficult to use when they lack identifiers connecting a run to the change and release.
- Giving workflows ambient credentials. Automated work needs explicit, limited, and revocable access.
- Scaling autonomy before testing recovery. Teams should understand how to stop, investigate, and correct a workflow before broadening its permissions or scope.
- Assuming one control fits every change. Risk, sensitivity, and impact should inform the required checks and approvals.
For a GitLab-specific overview related to securing software supply chains, see GitLab Software Supply Chain Security. Evaluate how any product capabilities fit your existing policies, tools, and release responsibilities; no single link or control automatically governs every part of a software factory.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
It includes the policies, owners, controls, and evidence that guide work from task intake through implementation, verification, build, release, and relevant production response. The scope can include both human and agent-assisted actions.
Software supply chain security focuses on protecting the components, processes, and artifacts involved in building and delivering software. Governance establishes who is accountable, which actions and handoffs are permitted, how controls are enforced, and what evidence must be available. The two overlap, but governance also covers decision rights and operational accountability.
At minimum, retain enough information to connect the initiating task, source state, workflow version, identity and permissions, checks, approvals, build or artifact, and release. The exact records and retention period depend on the workflow and organizational requirements.
The approval model should follow the impact and risk of the action. Policy owners define the rules; platform or control owners enforce them; service owners supply application-specific requirements; and designated approvers handle decisions that policy reserves for a person. Assign these roles explicitly.
Reuse existing controls where they work, automate routine checks, and reserve human decisions for actions that warrant judgment or higher accountability. Start with a bounded workflow, measure exceptions and support burden, and improve the control path before expanding.
It proves that the configured pipeline checks completed successfully for that run. It does not necessarily show who authorized the work, which workflow and permissions were used, how the artifact was promoted, or what happened after deployment. Connect pipeline evidence to the rest of the change path where those details matter.
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