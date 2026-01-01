A software factory coordinates software work through defined inputs, tools, checks, people, and automation. Transformation changes how that work is scoped, executed, verified, governed, measured, and improved.

It's broader than deploying a coding assistant, and it does not necessarily mean replacing an existing CI/CD system. A factory may use the delivery pipelines and platforms an organization already has, while adding repeatable workflows around task intake, context, agent execution, review, and feedback from production.

Maturity is rarely uniform across an organization. A team may have reliable CI/CD but little visibility into agent-assisted work; another may have clear policies but inconsistent task inputs. Assess the capabilities that matter for your workflows, then choose the next practical investment, not a maturity label to pursue for its own sake.

The goal is not maximum automation. The goal is a system where the right work can move through an appropriate path, with clear ownership, effective verification, and evidence of what happened.