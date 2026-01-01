DORA Metrics: Software Delivery Performance Guide

Each DORA metric offers a different lens into the speed, quality, and resilience of your software delivery process. Let’s take a closer look at what defines these metrics and how to improve them.

What is deployment frequency?

Deployment frequency measures how often a development team successfully deploys code to production. This can range from a few deployments per month to multiple deployments per day.

A higher deployment frequency can indicate that a team can deliver bug fixes, product updates, and new features more quickly. It is often used as a signal of delivery agility and responsiveness.

Deployment frequency is typically measured by tracking the number of successful production deployments over a set period of time.

Improving deployment frequency starts with understanding where delivery slows down (e.g., testing, code review, approvals, or release coordination). Benchmarks can show how current performance compares to peers, but the bigger opportunity is finding the workflow issues that are causing delays.

For example, common actions that teams take to reduce friction across their delivery processes include:

Automating testing and validation throughout the CI/CD pipeline

Reducing manual approvals and handoffs that slow releases

Breaking changes into smaller, more manageable iterations

Improving pipeline performance and deployment reliability

What is lead time for changes?

Lead time for changes measures how long it takes for committed code to reach production. A shorter lead time generally indicates a more efficient and responsive software delivery process.

Lead time for changes is calculated as the time between code commit and successful deployment to production.

A long lead time for changes often means code is spending too much time waiting — in review queues, test environments, approval steps, or other parts of the delivery process.

To improve this metric, teams focus on things like:

Using value stream mapping to identify where work is waiting between stages

Reducing merge request review delays and unnecessary approval steps

Using on-demand environments to speed up validation and testing

Shortening feedback loops so issues are caught and resolved earlier

What is change failure rate?

Change failure rate measures the percentage of production deployments that result in an incident, degraded service, rollback, or other failure requiring remediation. A high rate might indicate issues with release quality, testing, deployment safety, or operational readiness.

Change failure rate is calculated by dividing the number of production incidents by the number of production deployments over a given time period.

Change failure rate is difficult to track for a few reasons. One is that the definition of “failure” may vary from one organization to the next. For example, should slow load times caused by a new release be treated the same as a complete service outage?

Another challenge is that the data needed to measure change failure rate often lives across disconnected systems, such as deployment logs, incident management tools, and observability platforms. Without a clear way to connect production incidents back to the changes that caused them, this metric can be difficult to track accurately.

Reducing change failure rate starts with understanding which releases are creating avoidable production issues, and why. The goal is to improve release quality without unnecessarily slowing delivery.

To reduce this metric, teams often focus on:

Shifting security and quality checks earlier in the development lifecycle

Automating test coverage and validation before changes reach production

Using production-like environments to catch issues before release

Using phased or incremental rollouts for higher-risk changes

What is time to restore service?

Time to restore service (sometimes referred to as mean time to recovery, or MTTR) measures how long it takes to recover from a production incident or service disruption. A shorter recovery time indicates that teams can quickly resolve incidents, minimizing the impact on end users.

Time to restore service is calculated by tracking the amount of time between the start of a production incident and full service restoration.

Even the most mature organizations experience production incidents. Rather than focusing on complete prevention, software teams should work toward: