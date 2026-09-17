Secure

Malicious package detection in Dependency Scanning (Beta)

Dependency Scanning now checks your dependencies against GitLab malware advisories, so typosquatted packages and compromised maintainer accounts surface before they are widely known. Findings carry a Critical severity and a Malware badge, plus the malware rule in your approval policies blocks them at the merge request.

Secure

Advanced SAST includes Kotlin, Dart, and Scala language support

Scan your Kotlin, Dart, and Scala code with the same taint analysis you already get on Java and Python. Findings report as code flows from source to sink across Android APIs, Flutter and Dio, Play, Slick, and Akka.

AI Secure

Vulnerability tools added to the GitLab MCP server

Now you can triage your security findings from your agent instead of the Vulnerability Report. Agents list and inspect results, then dismiss, confirm, revert to detected, override severity, or create a linked issue, and ask before each change by default.

Secure

SPDX license expression support in dependency and license scanning

Write license policies that understand compound declarations. Expressions such as MIT OR Apache-2.0 previously read as unknown and could slip past approval, but composite licenses now appear in your dependency list and your approval policies allow or deny them like a single-license dependency.

Secure

Automated triage and remediation profile

Set your automated security posture once for a group instead of project by project. One profile applies false positive detection, vulnerability resolutions, and auto-remediation across SAST, secret detection, and dependency scanning, through the GraphQL API.

Secure Analyze

Aggregated scanner coverage in security inventory

See scanner coverage for your whole group hierarchy on one page, then close the gaps without leaving it. A coverage widget totals every project across the group and its subgroups and shows the percentage and count where each scanner is turned on, not turned on, failing, or stale. Filter to one scanner, select a status, and turn scanners on for the projects that are not covered.

AI Plan Code Build

MCP server tools

Hand your agent a full loop task. Have it search, read, create, and update issues, epics, tasks, incidents, objectives, and key results, and comment or reply inside a discussion thread for you. It can carry a merge request from open to merge without leaving your IDE: open and update the MR, inspect diffs, conflicts, and approvals, batch line-level review comments into one call, and merge once checks pass. And when a build fails, save_pipeline runs, retries, or cancels the pipeline from any MCP client while get_job returns the job trace, so the agent reads the log and tells you why.

Manage

Rate limits on GitLab.com will align to your subscription

To keep GitLab.com fast for everyone on it, we're updating rate limits to align with your subscription tier starting October 19, 2026. Free accounts and unauthenticated requests will change first, followed by Premium and Ultimate in January 2027. Keep your automation running on your plan's full allowance by authenticating its requests.

AI Manage

Model selection for the Developer Flow

Control what the Developer Flow costs you separately from the rest of GitLab Duo Agent Platform. As an administrator, you select the Developer Flow's model independently, so you make cost and capability decisions per flow.

AI

Redesigned session details panel

See what triggered an agent session and what it produced at a glance. An overview bar carries status, timestamps, and the triggering user, as well as a Linked items section to separate what started the session from the merge requests, work items, jobs, and comments it produced.

AI Code

Merge request created event trigger

Get a first-pass review waiting before anyone picks the merge request up. The merge request trigger previously fired only on Approved, Marked ready, and Merge conflict. Select Created and your flow or external agent runs as soon as the merge request opens in draft or ready state and GitLab generates the diff. Configure it under AI > Triggers in your project.

Code

See who locked a file or directory

Check who locked a file, and unlock it yourself. A locked file previously showed only a Locked label, with no way to tell who locked it or whether you could unlock it yourself. A popover beside the label now names the person, and gives you an unlock action if you have permission or an explanation if you do not. For a locked directory, it links you straight to the file blocking your changes.