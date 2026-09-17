What's new in GitLab
Monthly releases, developer resources, and the latest from the GitLab team.
Monthly releases
Expand agentic automation and governance to the surfaces your developers work in
With GitLab 19.4, the guardrails follow your agents wherever they run. You delegate whole objectives, decide what each job costs, and see security posture across every project in your organization on one dashboard.
GitLab Duo CLI takes a task from goal to done
Automate an open-ended objective instead of prompting step by step. Describe your outcome and let GitLab Duo CLI drive the work while you stay in control. The /goal slash command runs locally in interactive mode on GitLab Premium and Ultimate, verifying your progress against your standards for delivery.
Optimize your team's price-performance with hosted open weight models
As an administrator, choose the model for each job instead of standardizing on one. Send high-volume, routine agentic work to a lower-cost model and save frontier models for complex tasks. Kimi K3, GLM 5.3, and MiniMax M3 are now selectable for agents, flows, and agentic chat. Your current default keeps running until you say otherwise.
New MCP tools help platform teams scale automation safely
Extend your team's automation across new CI/CD, merge request, work item, vulnerability, and project tools, governed by the same controls covering their agents. Available in beta.
See who spent your AI credits and set fair caps per team
See what your agentic automation costs and who spent it. Set a default limit for everyone on the GitLab Credits usage caps page, then override it per user. Export usage per billable event to report spend and show each department what it consumed against what it committed.
GitLab Duo Slack Agent (Experimental)
Automate work where it starts by mentioning @GitLab in a Slack channel or thread to ask about a codebase, trigger a flow, or create an issue from the conversation. GitLab Duo streams its progress back into the thread so you know what happened.
This month's Notable Contributor: @jspagnola
Jimmy is a Level 4 contributor recognized for work spanning the GitLab codebase, client-go, and the Terraform provider, covering end-to-end management of tokens, service accounts, and push mirrors through infrastructure as code.
What's coming
Planned features across upcoming releases. Plans subject to change.
Be the first to know when new features ship
What's happening at GitLab
Scaling Git for the agentic software factory
Make every AI credit count: See, cap, and reduce agent spend
The GitLab Security Standard
Transcend Hackathon: Life after code, the path to production at the speed of imagination
Hands-on agentic engineering workshop
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