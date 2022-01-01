See GitLab in action

Learn how GitLab accelerates software development by streamlining version control, CI/CD, and security in a single application. This demo illustrates how to use GitLab throughout the entire software development lifecycle.

Discover why over 100,000 organizations trust GitLab. This 3-minute demo shows how to:

  • Break silos and collaborate across design, dev, test, security, and ops
  • Manage priorities using issues and boards
  • Simplify code review and automate code quality tests
  • Automate unit testing, security testing, and license compliance as part of the CI/CD pipeline
  • Implement release controls to regulate what goes to production
  • Monitor configured environments

