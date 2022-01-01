Learn how GitLab accelerates software development by streamlining version control, CI/CD, and security in a single application. This demo illustrates how to use GitLab throughout the entire software development lifecycle.
Discover why over 100,000 organizations trust GitLab. This 3-minute demo shows how to:
- Break silos and collaborate across design, dev, test, security, and ops
- Manage priorities using issues and boards
- Simplify code review and automate code quality tests
- Automate unit testing, security testing, and license compliance as part of the CI/CD pipeline
- Implement release controls to regulate what goes to production
- Monitor configured environments