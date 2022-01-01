Get started with GitLab and AWS joint solutions

As a certified AWS Advanced Technology Partner with DevOps Competency, GitLab CI/CD is a proven model for customer success with the leading cloud platform. AWS customers can choose from two deployment options: GitLab self-managed and GitLab SaaS.



Install, administer, and maintain your own GitLab instance that runs on everything from bare metal, VMs, and containers on AWS with GitLab self-managed. GitLab SaaS requires no installation, so you can sign up and get started quickly.