GitLab and AWS
Deliver innovation at scale with a DevSecOps platform that empowers teams from idea to delivery and beyond with enterprise-grade security and reliability at its core.
AI-driven DevSecOps for the future of software development
Deliver innovation at scale with a single software development solution that empowers teams from idea to delivery and beyond.
AI agents embedded into your development workflow
GitLab Duo with Amazon Q introduces new capabilities that autonomously perform a range of tasks - from feature planning and development to AI-driven unit test generation, automated merge request reviews, and Java codebase upgrades.
Enterprise-grade security and compliance
Secure your software with built-in vulnerability management tools and compliance policies to detect, prioritize, and remediate security issues — all within existing developer workflows.
A seamless developer experience
Deliver better products faster with GitLab's comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform and Amazon Q's AI agents in one shared workflow.
Agentic workflows optimized for AWS
Agentic workflows optimized for AWS
Automating the most time consuming challenges of enterprise software development teams.
Participating in the early access program for GitLab Duo with Amazon Q has given us a glimpse into its transformative potential for our development workflows. Even in its early stages, we saw how the deeper integration with autonomous agents could streamline our process, from code commit to production. We're excited to see how this technology empowers our team to focus on innovation and accelerate our digital transformation.
Osmar Alonso
DevOps Engineer, Volkswagen Digital Solutions
Accelerate modern application development with AI-powered DevSecOps paired with AI agents in one workflow.
Interested in learning more about GitLab Duo with Amazon Q
Contact us. We'd love to chat.
By providing your contact information, you agree that GitLab may contact you via email and telephone about its product, services and events. You may opt-out at any time by unsubscribing in emails or visiting our communication preference center.
Get started with GitLab and AWS joint solutions
Get started with GitLab and AWS joint solutions
As a certified AWS Advanced Technology Partner with DevOps Competency, GitLab CI/CD is a proven model for customer success with the leading cloud platform. AWS customers can choose from two deployment options: GitLab self-managed and GitLab SaaS.
Install, administer, and maintain your own GitLab instance that runs on everything from bare metal, VMs, and containers on AWS with GitLab self-managed. GitLab SaaS requires no installation, so you can sign up and get started quickly.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.