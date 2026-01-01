Participating in the early access program for GitLab Duo with Amazon Q has given us a glimpse into its transformative potential for our development workflows. Even in its early stages, we saw how the deeper integration with autonomous agents could streamline our process, from code commit to production. We're excited to see how this technology empowers our team to focus on innovation and accelerate our digital transformation.

Osmar Alonso

DevOps Engineer, Volkswagen Digital Solutions