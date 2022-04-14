2024 Global DevSecOps Report Navigating AI maturity in DevSecOps

AI adoption is ramping up — but our research suggests that most organizations are still evaluating how to incorporate AI into the software development lifecycle. Whether you're an early adopter or you're still exploring, here's a look at what might be ahead on your AI journey.

Report summary

This report analyzes the results of a survey conducted by Omdia and GitLab in which we asked over 5,000 software development, security, and operations professionals worldwide about their organization's position on and adoption of DevSecOps principles and practices.

This year's survey revealed that while artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming status quo for software development, organizations are at various stages of maturity when it comes to adopting AI in the software development lifecycle. Most organizations have moved beyond the hype and have begun to explore how they might be able to use AI for specific use cases, and the earliest adopters have begun to optimize their approach and demonstrate the impact of AI on their software development processes.

Highlights

60%
of respondents said that it is essential for them to implement AI in their software development processes in order to avoid being left behind
1/4

Free access

Register to read the full report

Get free access to the full report with insights from over 5,000 DevSecOps professionals in 39 countries worldwide.

What's in the report

  • The 4 stages of AI maturity in DevSecOps
  • The AI hype is over — now’s the time for thoughtful adoption
  • AI adoption is a matter of when, not if
  • Organizations are implementing AI across the software development lifecycle
  • Security and skills are barriers to deeper AI adoption
  • Understanding AI impact: The next frontier

All fields required

Having trouble viewing or submitting this form? You may need to update your to allow all cookies. You might also need to allow us on your adblocker, firewall, or browser privacy settings.