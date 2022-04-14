This report analyzes the results of a survey conducted by Omdia and GitLab in which we asked over 5,000 software development, security, and operations professionals worldwide about their organization's position on and adoption of DevSecOps principles and practices.

This year's survey revealed that while artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming status quo for software development, organizations are at various stages of maturity when it comes to adopting AI in the software development lifecycle. Most organizations have moved beyond the hype and have begun to explore how they might be able to use AI for specific use cases, and the earliest adopters have begun to optimize their approach and demonstrate the impact of AI on their software development processes.