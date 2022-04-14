This report analyzes the results of a survey conducted by Omdia and GitLab in April 2024, in which we asked over 5,000 software development, security, and operations professionals worldwide about their organization's position on and adoption of DevSecOps principles and practices.

This year's survey reveals a perfect storm for security vulnerabilities: organizations are feeling more pressure to deliver software faster than ever before, so they're turning to artificial intelligence (AI) and open source libraries to accelerate development — and that, in turn, is increasing the attack surface and introducing new concerns around the security and privacy of AI tools. But our findings also highlight how organizations are getting the best of both worlds by establishing strategic application security programs that enable teams to move faster without sacrificing security.