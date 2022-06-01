最近の投稿
GitLab Patch Release: 17.0.1, 16.11.3, 16.10.6
Learn more about GitLab Patch Release: 17.0.1, 16.11.3, 16.10.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).
7 steps to enhance application security without slowing developer velocity
Learn how to incrementally enable scanning to successfully shift-left security while keeping development at pace.
Developing GitLab Duo: Secure and thoroughly test AI-generated code
Learn step-by-step how to enhance AI-generated code reliability and security using GitLab Duo and GitLab Pages (includes code samples and prompts).
GitLab Duo Chat 101: Get more done on GitLab with our AI assistant
Developing GitLab Duo: How we are dogfooding our AI features
Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles
Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.
The future of DevOps education needs to include security
Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API
Our Privacy Policy has been updated
Our updated Privacy Policy clarifies our existing data processing activities.
Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API
Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab
Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start
DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.
Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions
The many routes to a tech career
How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms
Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.
Southwest looking to help developers take flight
U.S. Navy Black Pearl: Lessons in championing DevSecOps
How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD
With the fast approaching EOL of Atlassian Server products, including Bamboo, this blog post explains how users of Bamboo can migrate to GitLab CI/CD.
Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail
DevSecOps platforms help SMBs scale as they grow
Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration
If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.
5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab
GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams
How to successfully deliver your software development roadmap
Here are three common blockers and how to overcome them to fully realize the ROI of a DevSecOps platform investment.
How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency
Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi
GitLab 17.0 Release
GitLab 17.0 released with generally available CI/CD Catalog and AI Impact analytics dashboard.
GitLab Patch Release: 16.11.1, 16.10.4, 16.9.6
GitLab 16.11 Release
Debug Web apps quickly within GitLab
Jam for GitLab, a browser extension, creates GitLab issues with critical context such as browser info, console/network logs, and reproduction steps - in one click.
Tutorial: Install VS Code on a cloud provider VM and set up remote access
Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component
How we overhauled GitLab navigation
Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.
Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look
4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster
Meet the 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners
Find out who was recognized across our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.
GitLab-Google Cloud integrations now in public beta
Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities
A beginner's guide to the Git reftable format
In Git 2.45.0, GitLab upstreamed the reftable backend to Git, which completely changes how references are stored. Get an in-depth look at the inner workings of this new format.
Git 2.45.0の新機能
GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0
Rate limitations announced for Projects, Groups, and Users APIs
Learn why these changes are being made, when they go into effect, and what to expect.
CI/CD Catalog goes GA: No more building pipelines from scratch
A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0
3 tips to improve your security risk management program
Establishing a security risk management program is more than just checking the compliance box. Here are a few ways to help better protect information and support strategic decision-making.