gitlab duo - new cover Developing GitLab Duo: Secure and thoroughly test AI-generated code Learn step-by-step how to enhance AI-generated code reliability and security using GitLab Duo and GitLab Pages (includes code samples and prompts).
A beginner's guide to the Git reftable format In Git 2.45.0, GitLab upstreamed the reftable backend to Git, which completely changes how references are stored. Get an in-depth look at the inner workings of this new format.
GitLab Duo Chat 101: Get more done on GitLab with our AI assistant In this first article in our series learn how Chat can improve developer productivity – for example, by summarizing issues – and how to improve prompts to get better answers faster.
3 tips to improve your security risk management program Establishing a security risk management program is more than just checking the compliance box. Here are a few ways to help better protect information and support strategic decision-making.

検索

カテゴリ

最近の投稿

Security security-cover-new.png

GitLab Patch Release: 17.0.1, 16.11.3, 16.10.6

Learn more about GitLab Patch Release: 17.0.1, 16.11.3, 16.10.6 for GitLab Community Edition (CE) and Enterprise Edition (EE).

Security applicationsecurity.png

7 steps to enhance application security without slowing developer velocity

Learn how to incrementally enable scanning to successfully shift-left security while keeping development at pace.

AI/ML gitlab duo - new cover

Developing GitLab Duo: How we are dogfooding our AI features

As part of our blog series, we share real-world examples of how we integrate AI throughout our software development lifecycle and how we use metrics to gauge their success.

カテゴリ別に閲覧する

GitLab Duo Chat 101: Get more done on GitLab with our AI assistant

Developing GitLab Duo: How we are dogfooding our AI features

Careers ideaabstract.jpg

Shadow programs give employees a peek into leadership roles

Shadow programs are a great resource if you’re looking to explore new roles, expand your skill set, or learn how decisions are made.

The future of DevOps education needs to include security

Learn Python with Pj! Part 5 - Build a hashtag tracker with the Twitter API

Company gitlabflatlogomap.png

Our Privacy Policy has been updated

Our updated Privacy Policy clarifies our existing data processing activities.

Rate limitations for unauthorized users of the Projects List API

Community forks: A new, easier way to contribute to GitLab

Culture connections - cover image

Developer Relations at GitLab: What we've learned since our start

DevRel is key to success for many tech companies. Find out how GitLab's DevRel program has evolved to stay aligned with the industry and our customers.

Visualizing 11 years of GitLab contributions

The many routes to a tech career

Customer Stories cicd-cover

How Carrefour and Thales are evolving their CI/CD platforms

Learn how a large retailer and an aerospace and defense company are using GitLab to evolve their CI/CD platforms to increase developer productivity.

Southwest looking to help developers take flight

U.S. Navy Black Pearl: Lessons in championing DevSecOps

DevOps securitylifecycle-light.png

How to migrate from Bamboo to GitLab CI/CD

With the fast approaching EOL of Atlassian Server products, including Bamboo, this blog post explains how users of Bamboo can migrate to GitLab CI/CD.

Git 2.41 release - Here are five of our contributions in detail

DevSecOps platforms help SMBs scale as they grow

DevOps Platform agile.png

Tips for a successful Jira to GitLab migration

If you are considering a migration to GitLab for Agile planning, this blog is for you! Learn some tips to help in your transition.

5 reasons to simplify your agile planning tool configuration with GitLab

GitLab's 3 steps to optimizing software value streams

DevSecOps roadmap - cover

How to successfully deliver your software development roadmap

Here are three common blockers and how to overcome them to fully realize the ROI of a DevSecOps platform investment.

How DevOps and platform engineering turbocharge efficiency

Managing GitLab resources with Pulumi

DevSecOps Platform GitLab 17 release - cover image

GitLab 17.0 Release

GitLab 17.0 released with generally available CI/CD Catalog and AI Impact analytics dashboard.

GitLab Patch Release: 16.11.1, 16.10.4, 16.9.6

GitLab 16.11 Release

Engineering web app debug - cover

Debug Web apps quickly within GitLab

Jam for GitLab, a browser extension, creates GitLab issues with critical context such as browser info, console/network logs, and reproduction steps - in one click.

Tutorial: Install VS Code on a cloud provider VM and set up remote access

Refactoring a CI/CD template to a CI/CD component

Insights navigation.jpeg

How we overhauled GitLab navigation

Users weren't getting what they needed from our navigation. Here are the steps we took to turn that experience around.

Beautifying our UI: Giving GitLab build features a fresh look

4 best practices leading orgs to release software faster

News blog-image-template-1800x945 (5)

Meet the 2024 GitLab Partner of the Year award winners

Find out who was recognized across our channel, technology, and cloud partners for their collaboration and contributions.

GitLab-Google Cloud integrations now in public beta

Oxeye joins GitLab to advance application security capabilities

Open Source ci/cd component - cover

Git 2.45.0の新機能

GitLab's contributions to Git 2.44.0

Product devsecops-automated-security.jpg

Rate limitations announced for Projects, Groups, and Users APIs

Learn why these changes are being made, when they go into effect, and what to expect.

CI/CD Catalog goes GA: No more building pipelines from scratch

A guide to the high-impact breaking changes in GitLab 17.0

Security built-in-security.jpeg

7 steps to enhance application security without slowing developer velocity