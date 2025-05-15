GitLab Promotions Terms & Conditions

The following Terms and Conditions apply to promotions for GitLab purchases (“GitLab Promotions”). GitLab Promotions may be facilitated by offering a one-time discount for a non-refundable purchase. GitLab Promotions are not redeemable for cash or for use towards a previous purchase, and they cannot be transferred or combined with any other offer or discount. GitLab reserves the right to cancel or modify the terms of the GitLab Promotions at any time in its absolute and sole discretion. Please refer below for specific details surrounding current GitLab Promotions and eligibility.

GitLab Promotions:

GitLab Premium Offer: May 15th 2025 - July 31st 2025. First Time (New) Customers that meet all of the conditions below ("Eligibility Requirements") may qualify for a one-time GitLab Promotion to purchase a twelve (12) month subscription of GitLab Premium at $19 per User per month (inclusive of GitLab Code Suggestions and Chat at no additional cost). The GitLab Premium Offer is available for a limited time. Upon expiration of the initial twelve (12) month subscription period, GitLab will invoice Customer for its current number of Billable Users at the list price in effect as of the renewal date for the Premium license. The Eligibility Requirements include all of the following criteria: (1) must be a new Customer; (2) Customer may not purchase more than fifty (50) GitLab Premium licenses; and (3) if a new SMB Customer, must purchase via credit card. If GitLab determines in its sole and reasonable discretion that a Customer has submitted inaccurate or misleading information with respect to request to participate in the GitLab Promotion, GitLab reserves the right to invoice Customer for difference in the promotional price and the list price for the applicable subscription term. For purposes of this GitLab Promotion, a small to medium business (“SMB”) has less than 250 employees as of the date of purchase (including any subsidiary, affiliate or parent corporation) and can submit a request, and verify Eligibility Requirements, here: https://about.gitlab.com/pricing/premium-promo/





Renewal Promotion (GitLab Premium): (April 3rd 2023 - April 2nd 2024) Customers up for a renewal of their current GitLab Premium subscription may qualify for a one-time GitLab Promotion for a twelve (12) month renewal subject to the offer details and duration available in the link above. A discounted rate will be automatically applied to Customers eligible to receive a GitLab Renewal Promotion. To be eligible, the Renewal Promotion requires that a Customer’s account be in good standing with GitLab.





SMB GitLab Premium Offer: (July 1st 2024 - September 3rd 2024) First Time (New) Customers that meet the eligibility requirements for a small to medium business (“SMB”) as listed on https://about.gitlab.com/pricing/premium-promo/ and as further described below ("Eligibility Requirements") may qualify for a one-time GitLab Promotion to purchase a twelve (12) month subscription of GitLab Premium at $19 per User per month. The SMB GitLab Premium Offer is available for a limited time. Upon expiration of the initial twelve (12) month subscription period, GitLab will invoice Customer for its current number of Billable Users at the list price in effect as of the renewal date. The Eligibility Requirements include all of the following criteria: (1) must be a new Customer; (2) Customer’s company or business must have less than 75 employees as of the date of purchase (including any subsidiary, affiliate or parent corporation); (3) Customer may not purchase more than twenty (20) GitLab Premium licenses; (4) Customer must purchase via credit card; (5) and Customer must submit a qualification form on the URL listed above consenting to these GitLab Promotional Terms and Eligibility Requirements including listing and verifying Customer’s total number of employees. If GitLab determines in its sole and reasonable discretion that a Customer has submitted inaccurate or misleading information with respect to request to participate in the GitLab Promotion, GitLab reserves the right to invoice Customer for difference in the promotional price and the list price for the applicable subscription term.





SMB GitLab Premium + Duo Pro Offer: (September 4th 2024 - May 14, 2025) First Time (New) Customers that meet the eligibility requirements for a small to medium business (“SMB”) as listed on https://about.gitlab.com/pricing/premium-promo/ and as further described below ("Eligibility Requirements") may qualify for a one-time GitLab Promotion to purchase a twelve (12) month subscription of GitLab Premium at $19 per User per month. Eligible Customers that make a purchase pursuant to this Promotional Offer will also receive a one-time, twelve (12) month subscription for GitLab Duo Pro Add-On licenses in an amount equal to the initial number of Premium User licenses purchased. The SMB GitLab Premium Offer is available for a limited time. Upon expiration of the initial twelve (12) month subscription period, GitLab will invoice Customer for its current number of Billable Users at the list price in effect as of the renewal date for both the Premium and GitLab Duo Pro licenses. The Eligibility Requirements include all of the following criteria: (1) must be a new Customer; (2) Customer’s company or business must have less than 75 employees as of the date of purchase (including any subsidiary, affiliate or parent corporation); (3) Customer may not purchase more than twenty (20) GitLab Premium licenses; (4) Customer must purchase via credit card; and (5) Customer must submit a qualification form on the URL listed above, or provide another form of written consent as presented by GitLab agreeing to these Promotional Terms and Eligibility Requirements, including listing and verifying Customer’s total number of employees. If GitLab determines in its sole and reasonable discretion that a Customer has submitted inaccurate or misleading information with respect to request to participate in the GitLab Promotion, GitLab reserves the right to invoice Customer for difference in the promotional price and the list price for the applicable subscription term.





With regard to the GitLab Promotions listed above, any additional User license added during a subscription purchased as part of the foregoing GitLab Promotions (“Add-On Users”) will be invoiced by GitLab quarterly at the same discounted rate and prorated for the balance of the subscription term. If GitLab cannot verify Add-On Users quarterly (once every three months), or Customer does not otherwise provide reasonable evidence of Add-On Users on a quarterly basis, GitLab will perform a true-up at the end of the annual subscription term and invoice Customer for all such Add-On Users during the previous twelve (12) months at the list price at time of invoice for GitLab’s Premium product offering.





The forgoing GitLab Promotion(s) only apply to the GitLab Premium product offering and are limited to a one-time twelve (12) month Subscription purchase. Other GitLab products or services are not eligible for the GitLab Promotion(s).