GitLab named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI Code Assistants
- A Leader for AI-powered capabilities across the SDLC
- A Leader for Transparent and Privacy-first AI
GitLab’s code assistant, GitLab Duo empowers developers to focus on high-level problem-solving, innovation, and value creation, while GitLab Duo handles repetitive tasks and optimization behind the scenes, transforming the way teams build and ship software. It helps teams ship more secure software faster with AI throughout the entire software development lifecycle.
Access the report
Read the report for a complete picture of the AI Code Assistants market, vendors, and why GitLab is recognized as a Leader.
Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI Code Assistants, Arun Batchu, Haritha Khandabattu, Philip Walsh, Matt Brasier, August 2024
