Security - Hardening Your GitLab Instance

Every customers' deployment and configuration of GitLab is unique. The security settings that you configure will vary greatly depending on your use case, risk assessment, and your environment.
How does one get started? GitLab has you covered! We have a lot of information on security settings for both GitLab SaaS and GitLab Self-Managed instances in our Docs pages. Our Docs pages also offer a wealth of hardening recommendations for self-managed instances, and many of these settings apply to GitLab SaaS instances as well.
Looking for a consolidated list of hardening recommendations? Use the links below to view our quick-access hardening guides for GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab SaaS instances.
Admin > Settings > General > Sign-in restrictions
Admin > Settings > General > Sign-up restrictions
Admin > Settings > General > Visibility and access control
Typically, under Enabled Git access protocols it will be set to Both SSH and HTTP(S). If one of the Git protocols is not in use by your users, set it to either Only SSH or Only HTTP(S) accordingly. This will reduce the attack surface by limiting possibilities of compromise through an unused protocol. For SSH key types, the most recommended algorithms to use are, in order:
Admin > Settings > General > Account and limit settings
Admin > Settings > CI
Many security-related settings can be set on the top-level group and will cascade down into all subgroups and projects. They are the easiest and most important in securing your GitLab.com instance.
In the top-level group, the following settings should be applied to provide the best security for the code within that group:
This is likely the most important setting among general settings. By marking the group “private", anyone who is not explicitly a member of the group will not be able to access it. Additionally, by making the top-level group private, all subgroups and projects will also be private and cannot be exposed.
Under permissions:
Merge request approvals help prevent injection of malicious code into the repository by having people other than the author review them. Enable merge request approvals for all projects in your group to:
To more tightly control who can access your code in GitLab.com, set up SAML SSO. This will ensure that everyone who accesses it is approved by someone in authority.
Regularly and periodically review the compliance reports to verify who is approving merge requests and what MRs are getting approved.
Set up streaming group audit events to your corporate security information and event management (SIEM) system and monitor them for unusual activity. This needs to be repeated for each group and project in the hierarchy to get the maximum number of audit events.
Setting restrictive push rules at the group level will help ensure malicious code is not injected into the repository:
The following settings can help insure the integrity of CI/CD pipelines and reduce the opportunities for abuse and malice:
Some settings do not cascade down from the group or are not available at the group level and must be set on individual projects instead. These include some repo-specific settings.
Set up protected branches and protected tags to go along with the CI/CD settings defined above.
Use protected environments and tightly limit who can deploy and require approvals for deploying.
Restrict access to this project’s CI_JOB_TOKEN to only individual projects to ensure malicious projects to not retrieve the token and use it to access the API.
Store keystores, provisioning profiles and signing certificates in the Secure Files storage rather than the repository.
As an alternative to the security testing section above, you may choose to enable scan execution policies. Enable test scan result policies to prevent merging code with critical vulnerabilities.
Following these best practices will help ensure that your code hosted on GitLab.com is safe from tampering and public exposure and that your software supply chain is secure and only authorized users are accessing your software assets.