Security - Hardening Your GitLab Instance

Every customers' deployment and configuration of GitLab is unique. The security settings that you configure will vary greatly depending on your use case, risk assessment, and your environment.

How does one get started? GitLab has you covered! We have a lot of information on security settings for both GitLab SaaS and GitLab Self-Managed instances in our Docs pages. Our Docs pages also offer a wealth of hardening recommendations for self-managed instances, and many of these settings apply to GitLab SaaS instances as well.

Looking for a consolidated list of hardening recommendations? Use the links below to view our quick-access hardening guides for GitLab Self-Managed and GitLab SaaS instances.

GitLab Self-Managed Hardening


Enable multi-factor authentication

Admin > Settings > General > Sign-in restrictions

Enforce additional sign-up checks

Admin > Settings > General > Sign-up restrictions

Limit public visibility of your groups and projects

Admin > Settings > General > Visibility and access control

Harden your SSH settings

Admin > Settings > General > Visibility and access control

Review the account and limit settings

Admin > Settings > General > Account and limit settings

Secure your CI secrets

Admin > Settings > CI

Protect your pipelines for all branches

Admin > Settings > CI

GitLab.com Hardening (Ultimate Tier)

Group settings

Many security-related settings can be set on the top-level group and will cascade down into all subgroups and projects. They are the easiest and most important in securing your GitLab.com instance.

General settings

In the top-level group, the following settings should be applied to provide the best security for the code within that group:

Make the group visibility level private

This is likely the most important setting among general settings. By marking the group “private", anyone who is not explicitly a member of the group will not be able to access it. Additionally, by making the top-level group private, all subgroups and projects will also be private and cannot be exposed.

Permissions and group features

Under permissions:

Merge request approvals

Merge request approvals help prevent injection of malicious code into the repository by having people other than the author review them. Enable merge request approvals for all projects in your group to:

SAML SSO

To more tightly control who can access your code in GitLab.com, set up SAML SSO. This will ensure that everyone who accesses it is approved by someone in authority.

To configure SAML SSO:

Group auditing and compliance

Regularly and periodically review the compliance reports to verify who is approving merge requests and what MRs are getting approved.

Set up streaming group audit events to your corporate security information and event management (SIEM) system and monitor them for unusual activity. This needs to be repeated for each group and project in the hierarchy to get the maximum number of audit events.

Group-level push rules

Setting restrictive push rules at the group level will help ensure malicious code is not injected into the repository:

CI/CD

The following settings can help insure the integrity of CI/CD pipelines and reduce the opportunities for abuse and malice:

Project settings

Some settings do not cascade down from the group or are not available at the group level and must be set on individual projects instead. These include some repo-specific settings.

Repository

Set up protected branches and protected tags to go along with the CI/CD settings defined above.

CI/CD

General

Protected environments

Use protected environments and tightly limit who can deploy and require approvals for deploying.

Token access

Restrict access to this project’s CI_JOB_TOKEN to only individual projects to ensure malicious projects to not retrieve the token and use it to access the API.

Secure files

Store keystores, provisioning profiles and signing certificates in the Secure Files storage rather than the repository.

Project-level security testing and compliance

Configuration

Security testing
Policies

As an alternative to the security testing section above, you may choose to enable scan execution policies. Enable test scan result policies to prevent merging code with critical vulnerabilities.

Following these best practices will help ensure that your code hosted on GitLab.com is safe from tampering and public exposure and that your software supply chain is secure and only authorized users are accessing your software assets.

Additional Resources

