What is CI/CD?

Continuous integration (CI) enables DevOps teams to increase the speed of software development through automation. Continuous integration works to implement code from your team in a shared repository which vastly improves your deployment pipeline. Developers that employ use CI share their new code in a merge (pull) request, which triggers a pipeline to build, test, and validate the new code before merging the changes in the repository.

All code is tested throughout each stage to secure better quality builds and applications with fewer bugs. CI/CD pipelines can determine what happens when builds pass or fail these tests, meaning that errors are identified much faster. As code goes through each stage of the development process, it is continually validated against many other changes in the repository happening concurrently, which ensures code integrity throughout the pipeline. Together, CI and CD accelerate how quickly your team delivers results for your customers and stakeholders.