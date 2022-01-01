Continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD)

Automate your software development workflows and deploy better quality code, more often.

Watch a GitLab CI/CD webcast

More on this topic

Continuous integration pipelines Benefits of continuous integration Implement continuous integration Continuous integration best practices Pipeline as code Shift left DevOps How to choose the right continuous integration tool What is a continuous integration server? What is cloud native continuous integration? Continuous integration in Agile development Continuous integration metrics

What is CI/CD?

Continuous integration (CI) enables DevOps teams to increase the speed of software development through automation. Continuous integration works to implement code from your team in a shared repository which vastly improves your deployment pipeline. Developers that employ use CI share their new code in a merge (pull) request, which triggers a pipeline to build, test, and validate the new code before merging the changes in the repository.

All code is tested throughout each stage to secure better quality builds and applications with fewer bugs. CI/CD pipelines can determine what happens when builds pass or fail these tests, meaning that errors are identified much faster. As code goes through each stage of the development process, it is continually validated against many other changes in the repository happening concurrently, which ensures code integrity throughout the pipeline. Together, CI and CD accelerate how quickly your team delivers results for your customers and stakeholders.

Continuous integration

Continuous Integration is the practice of integrating code into a shared repository and building/testing each change automatically, as early as possible; usually several times a day.

What are the benefits of continuous integration?

  1. More time for innovation
  2. Better retention rates
  3. More revenue
  4. Business efficiency

Learn more about the benefits of continuous integration.

CI fundamentals

Continuous integration is all about efficiency and is built around these core elements to make it effective.

  • A single source of repository

    Source code management (SCM) that houses all necessary files and scripts to create builds.

  • Automated builds

    Scripts should include everything you need to build from a single command.

  • Builds should be self-testing

    Testing scripts should ensure that the failure of a test should result in a failed build.

  • Frequent iterations

    Source code management (SCM) that houses all necessary files and scripts to create builds.

  • Stable testing environments

    Code should be tested in a cloned version of the production environment.

  • Maximum visibility

    Every developer should be able to access the latest executables and see any changes made to the repository.

Why GitLab CI/CD?

In order to complete all the required fundamentals of full CI/CD, many CI platforms rely on integrations with other tools to fulfill those needs. Many organizations have to maintain costly and complicated toolchains in order to have full CI/CD capabilities. This often means maintaining a separate SCM like Bitbucket or GitHub, connecting to a separate testing tool, that connects to their CI tool, that connects to a deployment tool like Chef or Puppet, that also connects to various security and monitoring tools.

Instead of just focusing on building great software, organizations have to also maintain and manage a complicated toolchain. GitLab is a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle, meaning we fulfill all the fundamentals for CI/CD in one environment.

GitLab CI/CD rated

Build, test, deploy, and monitor your code from a single application.

We believe a single application that offers visibility across the entire SDLC is the best way to ensure that every development stage is included and optimized. When everything is under one roof, it's as easy to pinpoint workflow bottlenecks and evaluate the impact each element has on deployment speed. GitLab has CI/CD built right in, no plugins required.

Explore GitLab CI Explore GitLab CD

CI Resources

Here’s a list of resources on CI that we find to be particularly helpful. We would love to get your recommendations on books, blogs, videos, podcasts, and other resources that tell a great story or offer valuable insight.

Share your favorites with us by tweeting us @gitlab!

Webcasts

Mastering continuous software development

Videos

GitOps Video Playlist

Blogs

Why collaboration technology is critical for GitOps How to use GitLab and Ansible to create infrastructure as code

Reports

[Expert Panel Discussion] GitOps: The Future of Infrastructure Automation

Suggested Content

Competitive CI/CD

Why GitLab CI/CD?

With GitLab’s out-of-the-box CI/CD, you can spend less time maintaining and more time creating.

Learn more
Beginner's guide tom CI

A beginner's guide to continuous integration

Here's how to help everyone on your team, like designers and testers, get started with GitLab CI.

Learn more
Competitive CI/CD

5 Teams that made the switch to GitLab CI/CD

See what happened when these five teams moved on from old continuous integration and delivery solutions and switched to GitLab CI/CD.

Learn more
GitLab CI/CD

4 Benefits of CI/CD

Learn how to implement and measure a successful CI/CD pipeline strategy and help your DevOps team deliver higher quality software, faster!

Learn more
GitLab CI/CD

The business impact of CI/CD

How a good CI/CD strategy generates revenue and keeps developers happy.

Learn more
Frontend Workflow

How DevOps and GitLab CI/CD enhance a frontend workflow

The GitLab frontend team uses DevOps and CI/CD to ensure code consistency, fast delivery, and simple automation.

Learn more