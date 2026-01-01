GitOps Collaboration Technology: Complete Guide
GitOps collaboration uses Git as the single source of truth for infrastructure and applications. Learn how epics, issues, and merge requests enable teamwork.
GitOps uses a Git repository as the single source of truth for infrastructure code and application deployment. Engineers update underlying source code in a continuous delivery format through version control.
The version control system ensures documentation, visibility, and audit trails for compliance. GitOps provides one place to access current information for both software development and operations teams.
GitLab is a single application for the entire DevOps lifecycle and serves as a collaboration platform that empowers stakeholders to weigh in on the code production process.
Why is collaboration critical for GitOps?
Collaboration is an important aspect of the GitOps process, because teams across the entire development lifecycle - from infrastructure and development teams to security and business stakeholders - require a seamless method to collaborate to ship code quickly and efficiently.
GitOps isn't just about the code, it's about the collaboration, and GitLab enables every team to work in a single platform.
GitLab serves as the single source of truth in a GitOps workflow. Every team member, whether in infrastructure or application development, works from the same system, following a consistent process: defining work, assigning it to individuals, collaborating with teammates, and deploying changes through Git-based version control.
How do you plan a GitOps project in GitLab?
Planning a GitOps project in GitLab starts with defining the project scope and identifying stakeholders. Teams use epics and issues to organise this work:
An epic tracks related issues across multiple projects and milestones, giving stakeholders a high-level view of progress.
An issue is the primary unit of collaboration in GitLab, used to plan work, share requirements, and coordinate changes to application code or infrastructure as code.
Teams document goals, tasks, and technical requirements, such as infrastructure changes and review requirements, directly in the epic description before any deployment work begins.
What are GitLab epics and issues in a GitOps context?
In a GitOps context, epics group the deployment work required for a single objective. For example, an epic called Scale the Cloud might contain separate issue for deploying a Kubernetes cluster to three distinct cloud environments:
- Azure (AKS)
- Google Cloud (GKE)
- Amazon Web Services (EKS)
Each issue captures what is required for that specific environment, making it straightforward to track progress across a multicloud deployment from a single view.
How does GitLab maintain transparency across GitOps teams?
GitLab promotes transparency by making issues and merge requests (MRs) visible to everyone in the organisation by default. Within any MR, team members can:
- Review exactly what changed between the original and current code
- See which tests passed before and after merging
- Consult the full comment history to understand why changes were made
- Confirm who approved and merged the code
Issues and MRs can be assigned to specific collaborators, or teammates can be tagged in comments to add tasks to their To Do list, ensuring accountability without requiring separate project management tools.
How does a GitLab merge request progress through a GitOps pipeline?
A merge request moves through the following stages in a typical GitOps workflow:
- An issue defines the required change, for example, increasing a Kubernetes node count from two to five.
- A merge request is created from the tasks outlined in the issue. Automated tools such as Terraform post comments on the MR flagging required changes.
- The designated approver resolves the Work in Progress (WIP) status to trigger the pipeline.
- The source branch is optionally deleted after the updated configuration is merged.
What does the GitLab epic view show stakeholders?
The epic view gives stakeholders a real-time summary of deployment progress across all associated issues.
Completed issues are clearly marked, in-progress work is visible at a glance, and the relationship between issues and their merge requests is traceable, making it the primary view for anyone monitoring a GitOps project without needing to inspect individual MRs.
A single platform ensures every team member works from the same system and understands project status. Infrastructure changes and application development follow identical processes for consistency.
Shared workflows eliminate context switching between tools and ensure all changes receive the same level of review and documentation.
Audit trails record every change automatically through version control history. Compliance teams access complete records of who changed what, when changes occurred, and who approved them.
Merge request approvals create documented sign-off processes that satisfy regulatory requirements without additional manual documentation.
GitOps collaboration delivers measurable improvements:
- Single source of truth: All code and infrastructure in one repository
- Transparency: Everyone sees issues, merge requests, and progress
- Audit trails: Automatic compliance documentation
- Consistent workflows: Same process for infrastructure and applications
- Cross-team collaboration: Stakeholders from all teams contribute seamlessly
- Easy rollback: Version control enables quick reversion to previous states
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions
Collaboration is essential in GitOps because it ensures that development, infrastructure, and security teams can align through shared visibility and version control. Using Git as a single source of truth allows everyone to review, approve, and track changes transparently.
GitLab brings all stakeholders into a single platform where they can manage issues, epics, merge requests, and comments. This unified workflow helps teams coordinate deployments, track progress, and resolve changes efficiently across cloud environments.
GitLab features like epics, issues, merge requests, and roadmaps help structure and track GitOps projects. These tools allow teams to plan, review, and deploy code collaboratively while maintaining a clear audit trail.
Yes. GitLab supports GitOps workflows across multiple cloud providers like AWS (EKS), Azure (AKS), and Google Cloud (GKE). Teams can manage deployments consistently using the same collaboration and CI/CD tools across all environments.
Using a unified platform like GitLab for GitOps streamlines collaboration, improves transparency, reduces toolchain complexity, and ensures all code and infrastructure changes are tracked in one place for better governance and faster delivery.
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