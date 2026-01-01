GitLab serves as the single source of truth in a GitOps workflow. Every team member, whether in infrastructure or application development, works from the same system, following a consistent process: defining work, assigning it to individuals, collaborating with teammates, and deploying changes through Git-based version control.

How do you plan a GitOps project in GitLab?

Planning a GitOps project in GitLab starts with defining the project scope and identifying stakeholders. Teams use epics and issues to organise this work:

An epic tracks related issues across multiple projects and milestones, giving stakeholders a high-level view of progress.

An issue is the primary unit of collaboration in GitLab, used to plan work, share requirements, and coordinate changes to application code or infrastructure as code.

Teams document goals, tasks, and technical requirements, such as infrastructure changes and review requirements, directly in the epic description before any deployment work begins.

What are GitLab epics and issues in a GitOps context?

In a GitOps context, epics group the deployment work required for a single objective. For example, an epic called Scale the Cloud might contain separate issue for deploying a Kubernetes cluster to three distinct cloud environments:

Azure (AKS)

Google Cloud (GKE)

Amazon Web Services (EKS)

Each issue captures what is required for that specific environment, making it straightforward to track progress across a multicloud deployment from a single view.

How does GitLab maintain transparency across GitOps teams?

GitLab promotes transparency by making issues and merge requests (MRs) visible to everyone in the organisation by default. Within any MR, team members can:

Review exactly what changed between the original and current code

See which tests passed before and after merging

Consult the full comment history to understand why changes were made

Confirm who approved and merged the code

Issues and MRs can be assigned to specific collaborators, or teammates can be tagged in comments to add tasks to their To Do list, ensuring accountability without requiring separate project management tools.

How does a GitLab merge request progress through a GitOps pipeline?

A merge request moves through the following stages in a typical GitOps workflow:

An issue defines the required change, for example, increasing a Kubernetes node count from two to five.

A merge request is created from the tasks outlined in the issue. Automated tools such as Terraform post comments on the MR flagging required changes.

The designated approver resolves the Work in Progress (WIP) status to trigger the pipeline.

The source branch is optionally deleted after the updated configuration is merged.

What does the GitLab epic view show stakeholders?

The epic view gives stakeholders a real-time summary of deployment progress across all associated issues.

Completed issues are clearly marked, in-progress work is visible at a glance, and the relationship between issues and their merge requests is traceable, making it the primary view for anyone monitoring a GitOps project without needing to inspect individual MRs.