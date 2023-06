The benefits of GitOps workflows

A simplified toolchain reduces attack surfaces, since teams use a single platform for infrastructure management. If an attack does occur, teams can revert to a desired state using the version control system. As a result, GitOps reduces downtime and outages, while enabling teams to continue development in an uncompromised environment.

Teams that must follow strict compliance often experience decreased collaboration in heavily regulated contexts, where policy often limits the number of people who can enact changes to a production environment. With GitOps, however, anyone can propose a change via a merge request, which widens the scope of collaboration while limiting the number of people with the ability to merge to the production branch.