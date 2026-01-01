What does infrastructure as code mean?

Managing IT infrastructure can be a tedious task, especially since it often involves manual processes that require configuring physical servers. Configurations have to be on the perfect setting for applications and operating systems or teams won’t be able to deploy. Looking for a simpler solution, teams began to create infrastructure setup as code to manage and provision infrastructure. > Infrastructure as Code (IaC) automates the provisioning of IT infrastructure by using configuration files. Automation leads to more efficient development, increased consistency, and faster time to market.

As a DevOps practice, Infrastructure as Code enables teams to quickly version infrastructure in a way that improves consistency across machines to reduce friction when deploying. IaC travels through the same path as application code, including continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD), version control, and testing.

What problems does IaC solve?

Lack of visibility into performance results from the inability to monitor each step of the process. When a problem arises, teams struggle to identify where there’s a failure in the infrastructure.

High costs associated with managing infrastructure stem from the high number of individuals responsible for managing each stage of the process and the physical space needed for the servers. Specialized team members are required to handle specific tasks, tools are needed to increase communication, and space is needed to house the physical infrastructure.

Inconsistency across infrastructure is a common occurrence, since everyone manually deploys configurations. These unique environments can’t be reproduced automatically and can’t be tracked easily.

Unpredictable scalability, reliability, and availability accompanies manual configurations, resulting in downtimes. System administrators are often limited in how they configure servers to manage increases in load, and they can struggle to keep up with sudden changes in access.