GitOps with speed and control
Infrastructure as code on the same platform as application delivery, so teams and agents deploy environments with shared policy and auditability.
What is GitOps?
GitOps is an operational framework that takes DevSecOps best practices used for application development such as version control, collaboration, compliance, and CI/CD, and applies them to infrastructure automation and management.
Why GitLab for GitOps?
Unite infrastructure, operations, and development on one platform. Deploy more often with confidence while stability, reliability, and security stay governed. GitLab brings version control, code review, and CI/CD together with Terraform and Vault integration for infrastructure automation at agent pace.
GitLab advantages
Source control, CI/CD, and GitOps workflows share one control plane for infrastructure automation. Duo Agent Platform helps teams move faster without losing governance across the SDLC.
Terraform has emerged as the industry standard for environment provisioning. GitLab partners with HashiCorp to make sure your tooling works the best together.
From Goldman Sachs and Verizon to Ticketmaster and Siemens, more large enterprise trust GitLab with their code than anyone else.
Capabilities
Git-based version control
Use the Git tooling you already have as an interface for operations. Version your Infrastructure as Code along with configuration policy to make reproducible environments. During incidents, roll back to a last known working state to lower your times to restore services.
Code Review
Improve code quality, distribute best practices, and catch error before they go live with Merge Requests that keep track of and resolve threads, apply in-line suggestions and work asynchronously with in-line and general threaded comments.
Protected branches and environments
Allow everyone to contribute with shared code repositories while limiting who can deploy to environments with unique permissions for protected and non-default branches.
CI/CD and GitOps workflows
GitLab provides powerful and scalable CI/CD built from the ground up into the same application as agile planning and source control for a seamless experience. GitLab includes Infrastructure as Code static and dynamic testing to help catch vulnerabilities before they get to production. GitLab integrates Flux to support pull-based GitOps workflows.
Terraform integration
GitLab stores your Terraform state file and modules shows Terraform plan output directly in the merge request.
Deploy anywhere
From containers and VMs to bare metal GitLab's deploys everywhere. Go multicloud with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more.
How GitLab enables GitOps
Stored in GitLab version control as a single source of truth.
Using GitLab's agile planning and code review.
Used to plan, version, and deploy your application code works for your operations code as well.
Reconciles your environments with your SSoT in version control.
Start building faster today
Start building faster today
See what your team can do with the intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps.