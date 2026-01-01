GitOps with speed and control

Infrastructure as code on the same platform as application delivery, so teams and agents deploy environments with shared policy and auditability.

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What is GitOps?

GitOps is an operational framework that takes DevSecOps best practices used for application development such as version control, collaboration, compliance, and CI/CD, and applies them to infrastructure automation and management.

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Why GitLab for GitOps?

Unite infrastructure, operations, and development on one platform. Deploy more often with confidence while stability, reliability, and security stay governed. GitLab brings version control, code review, and CI/CD together with Terraform and Vault integration for infrastructure automation at agent pace.

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GitLab advantages

Source control, CI/CD, and GitOps workflows share one control plane for infrastructure automation. Duo Agent Platform helps teams move faster without losing governance across the SDLC.

Capabilities

Git-based version control

Use the Git tooling you already have as an interface for operations. Version your Infrastructure as Code along with configuration policy to make reproducible environments. During incidents, roll back to a last known working state to lower your times to restore services.

Code Review

Improve code quality, distribute best practices, and catch error before they go live with Merge Requests that keep track of and resolve threads, apply in-line suggestions and work asynchronously with in-line and general threaded comments.

Protected branches and environments

Allow everyone to contribute with shared code repositories while limiting who can deploy to environments with unique permissions for protected and non-default branches.

CI/CD and GitOps workflows

GitLab provides powerful and scalable CI/CD built from the ground up into the same application as agile planning and source control for a seamless experience. GitLab includes Infrastructure as Code static and dynamic testing to help catch vulnerabilities before they get to production. GitLab integrates Flux to support pull-based GitOps workflows.

Terraform integration

GitLab stores your Terraform state file and modules shows Terraform plan output directly in the merge request.

Deploy anywhere

From containers and VMs to bare metal GitLab's deploys everywhere. Go multicloud with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and more.

How GitLab enables GitOps

Stored in GitLab version control as a single source of truth.

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