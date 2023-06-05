Read full peer review

“The most feature-rich DevOps platform in the market.”

GitLab is the most feature-rich platform available today in the DevOps market. It offers many of the features that a startup needs to manage its software in the free plan itself. One can start with the basics like running the CI/CD pipeline & can go up to more advanced features like ensuring the software meets the security & compliance standards, Value-stream management etc. It has multiple pricing tiers to suit the requirements of organisations of all sizes. The CI/CD pipeline offered is truly feature-rich & suits all the requirements one might be having.