GitLab named a Leader

in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

Dive into the report for a complete picture of the DevOps market, vendors, and why GitLab is recognized as a Leader.

Positioned highest in the Ability to Execute

Pioneer According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. Comprehensive We believe being named a Leader is recognition of our comprehensive platform approach to DevSecOps from the start. Fully Integrated A single integrated platform for every use case and every stakeholder in the software delivery lifecycle.

A comprehensive DevSecOps Platform

One platform to empower development, security, and operations teams with AI-powered workflows.

Trusted by over 50% of Fortune 100 organizations

GitLab is where enterprises build mission‑critical software.

Over 30 million users love GitLab

From planning and leading source code management to best in class CI/CD and built-in security, GitLab brings teams together in one application.

gartner peer insights Read full peer review
rating star
“The most feature-rich DevOps platform in the market.” GitLab is the most feature-rich platform available today in the DevOps market. It offers many of the features that a startup needs to manage its software in the free plan itself. One can start with the basics like running the CI/CD pipeline & can go up to more advanced features like ensuring the software meets the security & compliance standards, Value-stream management etc. It has multiple pricing tiers to suit the requirements of organisations of all sizes. The CI/CD pipeline offered is truly feature-rich & suits all the requirements one might be having.
Industry: IT Services
Firm Size: <50M USD
Faster Code Shipment With Better Security Compliance. Version control and maintaining CICD ( continuous integration and continuous deployments ) structures are critical aspects of our day to day software development processes, which Gitlab helps us drive. Asides providing us with secured repositories, which makes collaborations amongst developers very seamless, Gitlab is allowing us ship our finished products faster and ensuring that our code is security compliant.
Industry: Manufacturing
Firm Size: 1-3B USD
“Gitlab for every project, small or big.” I have been maintaining and using Gitlab for last 7 years. Main focus was on source control of different projects I was working on. Lately we have been integrating CI/CD with the docker environment. Gitlab workers are greate and simple way to start with CI/CD.
Industry: Government
Firm Size: <5,000 Employees

Resources

Webinar

GitLab’s DevSecOps Innovations and Predictions for 2023

Report

Transform software development with GitLab

Report

GitLab 2023 Global DevSecOps Reports

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms, Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, 05 June 2023